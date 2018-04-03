Swan Products, which will spend $11 million expanding its Waco plant, received tax breaks from the Waco City Council and McLennan County Commissioners Court on Tuesday that will allow it to create 60 new jobs.
The maker of water hoses now employs 88 and will add staffers through 2021 to comply with terms of its agreement with the city and county. Existing jobs pay an annual average of $37,500, while the wage for new hires will average $26,850, plus benefits, according to information provided by Kris Collins, senior vice president for economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, who made presentations to the city and county.
Swan will receive $300,000 from the Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp. and tax breaks from the city and county. It will receive a 90 percent reduction in real property taxes during each of the first five years, then a 65 percent reduction in years six and seven. Tax breaks on personal property will start at 40 percent and slide to 5 percent over five years.
The tax breaks will be applied to the increased value of the plant and the installation of new equipment. Swan will spend an estimated $11.1 million to enlarge the facility at 700 Jewell Drive and another $3.45 million on inventory.
"Taxable inventory is estimated at $1.9 million," according to a fact sheet provided by Collins. Swan's current payroll is $3.3 million, and the hiring of nearly 90 new staffers will add $1.6 million to the payroll, according to the fact sheet.
Collins said Swan has recruited Brookwood Capital Partners Inc., of North Carolina, to serve as a development partner. Swan reportedly will sell the building to Brookwood, "and then lease the facility moving forward."
The incentive package reportedly will save Swan about $500,000 in city taxes on the expanded building over the 7-year contract, while the city would receive $103,000 in new tax revenue. The abatement on personal property will save Swan $24,000 in new city taxes, while Waco would get $79,500 in new tax revenue, according to a report given to the City Council.
Comparable figures for the county were not available Tuesday.
Headquartered in Atlanta, Swan makes garden, industrial and aeration hoses at plants in Waco and Sparks, Nevada, according to its website. Its hoses and water-related products are sold under the MaxLife, Scotts, Miracle-Gro and Element brands, its website states.