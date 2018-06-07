City of Waco budget director Laura Chiota got a double dose of good news this week. The state sent the city a sales tax rebate worth almost 5 percent more than in June of last year, and gas prices have dropped for the first time in months.
Falling gas prices can mean consumers have more money to spend on items subject to sales taxes that go into municipalities’ coffers. Local entities do not get revenue from sales at the pump.
Waco got a more than $3 million rebate this week, 4.6 percent more than the $2.9 million rebate it collected in June of last year.
Rebates received in June reflect sales in April reported to Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar in May. Hegar’s office sent rebates for June totaling $710.4 million to cities, counties, special purpose taxing districts and transit systems, an 11 percent jump from a year earlier.
Waco’s rebates are running $2.7 million ahead of budget projections for this fiscal year, which started Oct. 1, Chiota said. She sees no reason to expect a drop-off unless fuel prices increase, she said.
For now, motorists around the state are catching a break at the pumps.
AAA Texas, the auto club, reported Thursday the statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is down two cents from last week, to $2.76. Still the average is 57 cents more than this time last year, according to a AAA press release.
“For the first time in three months, the national gas price average went down week-to-week, which will certainly come as good news for many drivers,” the press release states. “… Oil prices have been volatile recently. While this is playing a role in the trend of stable or slightly lower gas prices, most market analysts note it’s unlikely oil prices will drop enough to have a major impact on lowering gas prices this summer.”
The last time AAA reported prices not increasing week-to-week was March 15, and the last time it reported prices dropping week-to-week was Feb. 22, according to the press release.
Waco mirrors the state. The local average price for regular unleaded slipped two cents, to $2.70 per gallon, during the past week, according to AAA.
Most communities around Greater Waco received increased rebates for June. West’s 35 percent increase over last June led the way in the area. It received $49,443 this week. Woodway’s rebate more than doubled, but the increase was the result of an adjustment of previous rebates, a relatively common practice.
Beverly Hills, Robinson, Lorena, Hewitt, Woodway, Bellmead, West and Waco all saw increases, while Lacy Lakeview and McGregor suffered declines.
“Strong growth in sales tax revenue was apparent across all major economic sectors,” Hegar wrote in a press release on statewide sales tax revenue. “While the most rapid growth was in remittances from the construction and oil- and gas-related sectors, significant gains also came from information services, restaurants and retail trade.”
Unlike local taxing entities, the state does receive fuel taxes, using the proceeds primarily for highway construction and upgrades.