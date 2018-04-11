The city of Waco got a $2.8 million sales tax rebate this week, a 3 percent increase from April last year, the Texas Comptroller’s Office reported.
So far this calendar year, Waco has received rebates totaling $12.8 million, about 2 percent more than the same period last year.
Rebates received in April reflect sales in February reported to State Comptroller Glenn Hegar in March. City of Waco budget officer Laura Chiota said rebates are running 9 percent ahead of budget estimates for the fiscal year that started Oct. 1. Waco expects to receive rebates totaling $35.6 million for the year, with money going into the general fund to support services that include fire and police protection, Chiota said.
The comptroller sent rebates totaling $419.4 million to cities statewide, a 5.4 percent increase over last April, according to a press release from the office. Total rebates to cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts totaled $651 million, a 5 percent increase from last April and a 7.2 percent jump year-to-date.
Around the area
Rebates received by other communities in Greater Waco reflected a mixed bag, with Robinson, McGregor, Bellmead, West and Woodway seeing increases, while Beverly Hills, Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview, Lorena and Mart suffered declines, the comptroller’s office reported.
Hewitt has seen consistent year-over-year increases in its monthly rebates since a new Walmart Supercenter opened in late January last year. The dip in the city’s rebate this month reflects the first year-over-year comparison between two full months when the store has been open.
Hewitt’s rebate in April totaled $163,919, a 2.9 percent dip from the $168,896 in April a year earlier, according to the comptroller’s office.
Beverly Hills got a $46,936 rebate this month, 64.6 percent less than the $132,453 it collected in April last year, primarily because of an adjustment. The comptroller’s office will correct any errors in a given month’s rebate by adjusting subsequent a month’s rebate.
Upcoming changes
Projects that could impact local sales tax rebates in the coming months include the opening of Dick’s Sporting Goods in Richland Mall, with grand opening festivities planned for April 27 through April 29.
Academy Sports + Outdoors, meanwhile, is poised to make changes to its store on New Road. Spokesman Allan Rojas said the company will rearrange the store layout in an effort to make the checkout area more convenient. It also will remodel the bathrooms, Rojas said.
Richland Mall manager Kandace Menning said besides welcoming the 45,000-square-foot Dick’s Sporting Goods store, the mall is seeing the renovation of Aeropostale, American Eagle, Hibbett Sports and Buckle.
The Half Price Books Outlet store that occupies 12,000 square feet at Brazos Place Shopping Center, located at Waco and Valley Mills drives, will expand its product line to include music, movies and games, according to a company press release.
“When we originally opened our doors back in December, we went with a bare-boned approach, displaying the majority of our product on tables,” Vice President for marketing Kathy Doyle Thomas wrote in the press release. “We’ve now brought in shelves to display the books to make the shopping experience better for our customers.”