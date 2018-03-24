The local economy added about 1,300 jobs between January and February, but the unemployment rate held steady at 3.8 percent as the number of people entering the job market increased, according to the Texas Workforce Commission, which released its jobless report Friday.
An estimated 120,800 people had work last month in the Waco Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Falls and McLennan counties, up from 119,500 in January and 119,800 in February of last year, according to the workforce commission. The jobless rate was down from 4.1 percent a year earlier.
Statewide, Texas added 42,800 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs in February, “which marked 20 consecutive months of employment growth,” according to the report.
Texas added 285,200 jobs the past year, an annual growth rate of 2.3 percent. Its seasonally adjusted jobless rate remained unchanged in February at 4.0 percent, below the nation’s 4.1 percent.
“We are encouraged to see the Texas economy continue to expand at a solid pace,” workforce commission Chairman Andres Alcantar, wrote in a press release on the report.
The Midland Metropolitan Statistical Area, in the heart of Texas’ oil patch, recorded the month’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs, with a non-seasonally adjusted rate of 2.5 percent. It was followed by Amarillo at 2.9 percent, and the Austin-Round Rock and Bryan-College Station MSAs tied for third-lowest at 3 percent.
If not for a dreadful performance by the “professional and business services” category, the Waco MSA would have enjoyed even better numbers, according to a separate report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The bureau tracks employment levels in Falls and McLennan counties that reflect people who have jobs in the counties but live elsewhere.
The report shows 120,700 people worked in Falls and McLennan counties last month, a 700-person jump from January but unchanged from February of 2017. It recorded a loss of 1,100 jobs in “professional and business services” over the year, a drop offset by gains of 600 jobs in financial activities, 400 in education and health services and 100 apiece in manufacturing and other services, according to the report.
A dip of 100 jobs was reported in the trade, transportation and utilities sector, while the construction sector, information sector, leisure and hospitality sector, and government sector remained unchanged during the past year, the bureau reported.