Waco’s “Motor Mile” has lost an Alfa Romeo dealership, but its two-year home at Bagby Avenue and West Loop 340 has attracted the attention of Volkswagen, which has been eyeing the local market for five years.
The parking lot of Allen Samuels Alfa Romeo/Fiat dealership stood barren on Monday, as Fiat inventory relocated to Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, 201 W. Loop 340, and Alfa Romeo no longer operates locally.
Allen Samuels, a longtime Texas car dealer who appeared in TV ads that featured him strolling around Waco, said in a phone interview he has placed the building under contract with a potential buyer whom he would not name.
“It’s bought, but not paid for,” said Samuels. “I’d better not identify the buyer because I don’t want to mess up the deal. There has been a commitment.”
He confirmed the prospect is a car dealer, and when asked if Volkswagen is the buyer, he replied, “That’s a possibility.”
Samuels said he could not speak for Volkswagen, or anyone else, but noted the building is in “walk-in condition,” and that furniture, fixtures and computers remain in place. The location would need only sign changes and inventory to open, though Samuels said he did not know a timetable.
Last July, city of Waco inspections supervisor Bobby Horner confirmed Hewlett Volkswagen of Georgetown had submitted a site plan for construction of an 18,677-square-foot dealership at 1401 W. Loop 340, next to Greg May Honda. Volkswagen in 2013 went public with plans to place a VW store in Waco, which lost its Volkswagen footprint with the closing of Brazos Valley Auto Sales.
Samuels, who now lives in the Texas coastal city of Rockport, said he spent about $6 million on land and construction costs to place the Alfa Romeo/Fiat dealership in Waco, and another $2 million on furnishings and equipment.
He said he considered combining the Fiat and Volkswagen brands in Waco, having opened a VW dealership in Oklahoma City. He instead chose to pair Alfa Romeo with Fiat, but said he soon realized he could not generate enough sales volume to justify the $8 million investment.
“I decided to sell and take my money somewhere else,” he said.
Ted Teague, general manager of Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, recently told the Tribune-Herald the Alfa Romeo/Fiat site would become a used-car supercenter, but confirmed Monday that has changed.
He said heavy equipment arrived Monday to begin clearing land next to his dealership to showcase his new Fiat inventory.
Samuels said he became disenchanted with Alfa Romeo at the outset, experiencing delays in the delivery of vehicles.
“Maybe they would do better in bigger cities, the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, where the brand could be paired with BMW or Lexus,” he said. “I also have heard of an Alfa Romeo/Maserati combination.”
Alfa Romeo and Maserati, both high-end brands, originated in Italy.
Chauvin, with Volkswagen, did not return calls Monday seeking comment on interest in the Alfa Romeo/Fiat site or Hewlett’s purchase of land and original plans to build a new VW store from scratch.
Samuels in recent years sold 17 dealerships, including Allen Samuels Chevrolet in Waco, and announced his semi-retirement to the Texas Gulf Coast. But he said Monday he again has become active, now owns eight dealerships, and recently bought another home, in Fort Worth, with plans to make frequent trips to Greater Waco to monitor properties.