A firearm customizing shop has opened in the former Baskin-Robbins building on Wooded Acres Drive, and the business partners calling the shots know something about guns. One wore a badge in Hillsborough, New Hampshire, and the other served as a combat engineer in Afghanistan.
They have dubbed the place simply Paul and Foster, named for Afghan vet Bill Paul, 29, a native of Red Bluff, California, “a hick town out in the middle of nowhere,” and Mitch Foster, 54, an ex-peace officer who spent 19 years in the military, much of that time at San Antonio’s Lackland Air Force Base.
Both have lived in Central Texas and deemed the area ideal for their services. They turn generic firearms into personalized pieces through engraving and sublimation, a process that creates a new look and protective coating using heat from a CO2 laser, gel and ink, Paul said.
“We have access to 110 colors, and we can come up with super-special camouflage,” he said.
Paul grew up with gunsmithing in his family. His father, grandfather and an uncle are accomplished in the craft, he said.
After exposure to the regimen, firearms not only have a distinctive look but become more resistant to rust and wear because of a polymer shell, Paul said.
“We can apply the coating to any part of the gun except for the internal working parts,” he said. “The process can take from five hours to five days, depending upon its complexity and the surface to be covered: wood, steel or plastic. Prices range from $50 for a pair of sunglasses, for example, to $600 or $700 for a high-end job that might involve 20 to 40 hours of work.”
Though the shop opened only recently, “Waco has taken a liking to us,” Paul. “We see five to 10 customers a day, pretty good in this industry.”
Foster grew up in the northeastern United States and spent part of his military career in Texas before becoming a peace officer in New Hampshire. His wife’s job offer from Scott & White Medical Center in Temple brought the couple back to this area, where Foster crossed paths with Paul, a friend of Foster’s son-in-law.
“Opening this shop is something I’ve dreamed of all my life,” Paul said.
He was stationed at Fort Hood before being shipped to the Middle East. As a combat engineer, he “cleared routes, looking for bombs,” while carrying a carbine or, on some occasions, an M249 machine gun.
“I loved Temple, but we both thought Waco would be a great location. Like most of Texas, it welcomes gun ownership,” Foster said.
Besides firearms the shop can provide customization for everything from cutting boards to key chains, “almost anything,” he said. However, it cannot alter the firing mechanism on guns because it does not have the necessary federal licensing.
Elsewhere in Waco, the two vets may face competition from The Gun Cleaners, 937 Lake Air Drive. It uses its own proprietary concoction of solvents and lubricants to bathe weapons, owner Shane Spence said. It also provides customization, including a coating process, and is licensed to sell firearms, Spence said.
“I have heard about the new shop but don’t know much about it,” he said. “Can Waco support another such service? I sure hope so. I’m not against it. The more firearm-related stores we have, the better. Waco is a small market, but I do have loyal customers who will stay with me.”
He said personalizing firearms represents only 10 to 15 percent of his business, while he cleans and sells “thousands of guns a year.”
The new gun shop on Wooded Acres Drive, directly across the street from the new Baskin-Robbins store, operates Tuesday through Saturday, Foster said.