Beset by bankruptcy, a $5 billion debt and online competition, the iconic Toys R Us chain announced Thursday it would shutter or sell its stores in the United States, including the local shop on West Waco Drive.
A woman who identified herself as the store manager confirmed that Waco’s Toys R Us, which opened in 1986, will go dark after a liquidation sale. She referred further comment to corporate headquarters, which released a statement that said “the closing timeline is to be determined, as we will launch liquidation sales soon.” Some media outlets, including Money magazine, speculated quitting-business sales would last 30 to 60 days.
The 70-year-old business reportedly will close 735 stores, putting an estimated 31,000 employees out of work, following a liquidation in which “everything is for sale,” Toys R Us CEO David Brandon said in a story on Money.com. He said there is the possibility a Canadian buyer could purchase the 200 top-performing stores in the U.S., but that deal is not certain.
Toys R Us has not made a full-year profit since 2012 and is “burning through” $100 million a month, according to Money.com. The company announced Wednesday it would close all stores in the United Kingdom, but reported that locations in Canada, Europe and Asia are performing well, according to Money.com.
Waco’s Toys R Us fills a 45,000-square-foot building at Centerpoint shopping center on West Waco Drive. During its heyday, it routinely attracted long lines of shoppers on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, with bargain hunters often staking out spots hours before dawn, lists in hand.
Pat Farrar, a real estate agent with Reid-Peevey Commercial, said Waco’s Toys R Us location was among the better performing stores in the country, according to financial information he researched for a California-based client interested in buying Centerpoint shopping center.
Farrar said he regrets the passing of Toys R Us, its appeal to parents and grandparents who flocked there to shop for youngsters.
“Heck, I hated to see Molitor’s go. I remember riding my bike there,” Farrar said of a locally owned toy shop in North Waco that served generations of Waco residents before the arrival of big-box retailers.
“People still buy toys, and with the right concept, I think there is still a place for brick-and-mortar stores. But for many people, the choices have come down to Walmart or shopping online,” Farrar said.
Toys R Us owns the building it occupies in Waco, and Farrar said its size could make finding a buyer or lessee challenging. Across town, at Valley Mills Drive and the Interstate 35 frontage road, a 52,000-square-foot former Gander Mountain building sits vacant one year after the chain announced its closing.
Jim Roberts, a marketing professor at Baylor University and an authority on consumer buying habits, said Toys R Us did not have to fail.
“Even now, it has about 15 percent of the market share for toys, so it should be a healthy company,” Roberts said. “But two things really crippled them. First, they were slow to adapt to online shopping, suffered from marketing myopia. They could have been the online leader in toy sales, but their first foray into online sales was a disaster. They were never competitive in that arena, a problem shared by Barnes & Noble.”
Ownership restructuring also saddled Toys R Us with $5.2 billion in debt, which required annual interest payments of $400 million, he said.
“That was unfathomable, and it crippled the company,” Roberts said. “That is money it could have invested in an online presence.”
Toys R Us also found its product mix lacking as consumer tastes changed, he said. Children and young people became enamored with mobile games and tableting, “in which Toys R Us was not heavily involved,” he said.
Brent Bankston, who sells collectibles, action figures and comic books in a South Waco shop, said retailers including Walmart and Target will fill the void left by Toys R Us. But he believes smaller shops will benefit.
“I’ve seen this coming for a time,” Bankston said. “I can remember Christmas of 2016. Toys R Us was facing credit problems and was not able to buy as much inventory as it needed. I could sense frustration among customers who were used to finding everything they wanted at Toys R Us.”
Bankston said the public will miss Toys R Us, faults and all.
“We have become accustomed to having one of their stores in every community across the country, a place we would find ourselves looking for in those moments when we needed gift items, kid stuff, baby stuff. Their closing will leave a void. I’m old school and still an advocate of brick-and-mortar stores, a place where customer service and friendliness still matter.”
Ashley Slaughter, who manages the Target store at Wooded Acres Drive and Bosque Boulevard, said Toys R Us may have fallen victim to customer preference for one-stop shopping in today’s hectic marketplace. Busy consumers want access to groceries, toys, apparel and other merchandise at a single locale, an experience offered by retailers such as Walmart and Target.
HobbyTown, a Nebraska-based chain that sells everything from magic kits and board games to rocket-making supplies and remote-controlled planes, soon will open in Brazos Place shopping center, Waco and Valley Mills drives, and may prove a popular alternative for former Toys R Us patrons, said Farrar, who brokered a lease on 3,300 square feet of space.