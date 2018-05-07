Waco officials this week hailed the Silo District Marathon — Chip and Joanna Gaines’ latest effort in making Waco a destination — as a triumph of tourism and sport.
Attendance numbers for the Sunday event were not yet available Monday, but the number of marathon spectators appeared at least to double the 6,000 people participating in the marathon, half-marathon and 5K on Sunday, tourism officials said. A total of 18,000 people were expected.
The success of the marathon is something Waco can now build on, said Will Phipps, executive director of the Greater Waco Sports Commission.
“I think it’s going to help prepare the city from that standpoint that we’re going to produce more races coming up,” he said. “Ironman Waco is coming up in October. That’s going to really help us from a logistics standpoint, to handle an event of that magnitude. It’ll help things run smoother for that event, I think. There’s a lot of benefits that aren’t tangible, necessarily.”
Carla Pendergraft, marketing director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau, said Waco hotels were full this weekend, and at least one charged $275 per night.
“I think what our people observed was that there would be multiple people there to support each runner, and that kind of makes sense,” Pendergraft said. “You’ve got friends, you’ve got your family. We think that Waco turned out pretty well as well to cheer people on … Everyone was excited when Chip went by.”
Chip Gaines’ idea for the marathon was inspired by Gabriele “Gabe” Grunewald, a professional runner battling a rare form of cancer. Profits from the event will be donated to a cancer research foundation named after Grunewald.
Jonathan Cook, a city parks and recreation official specializing in community promotions, said officials are “extremely happy” with how the weekend progressed.
“I know just from walking around all weekend, just the amount of people who were from out of town was really amazing to see,” Cook said. “Having them discover our city, and showcasing everything that Waco has to offer, we’re extremely pleased.”
Consistent with the case most weekends, a cursory glance around Magnolia Market at the Silos found license plates from around the country.
In a rare move, the silos opened on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pendergraft said.
The marathon was also a world affair, drawing runners from seven countries. The winner of the men’s race, Julius Keter, is from Kenya, while women’s champion and 2020 Olympics hopeful Shewarge Alene Amare is from Ethiopia.
His grandfather is Kip Keino, the legendary Kenyan who won the 1,500 meters in a famous race against Jim Ryun of the United States in the 1968 Summer Olympics.