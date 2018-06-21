The U.S. Supreme Court tossed brick-and-mortar stores a bit of good news Thursday, ruling states can require online retailers to collect sales taxes on far-flung purchases that are becoming increasingly popular.
The National Retail Federation applauded the decision, as did the Tennessee-based owner of Waco’s Richland Mall. The Texas Comptroller’s Office told the Texas Tribune the ruling may address $1.1 billion in sales tax revenue Texas has lost out on annually.
The court, in a 5-4 decision authored by Justice Anthony Kennedy, upheld a South Dakota claim it should be allowed to collect taxes on online sales made to customers living outside the state, overturning a 1992 decision.
Requiring online shoppers to pay a few cents per dollar in sales taxes likely will not drastically change buying habits, said Jim Roberts, a Baylor University marketing professor who tracks consumer trends.
“Online customers have grown accustomed to not paying sales taxes, but I don’t think this decision will discourage online sales whatsoever,” Roberts said. “Paying 6, 7 or 8 cents per dollar is not going to change a habit that has made it this far down the line. It has become a convenience factor. People are creatures of habit, and they are not going to spend time and gas driving across town when they have grown accustomed to shopping at home.”
David Doggett, 50, whose family was visiting Waco from Arkansas on Thursday, said during an interview outside Harp Design Co., 808 N. 15th St., that he would not hesitate to pay a few cents in sales taxes “to get something I really wanted, something unique,” like the T-shirt his daughter bought from the shop owned by Clint and Kelly Harp, whose handmade wooden products were introduced to the nation on Chip and Joanna Gaineses’ “Fixer Upper.”
Harp Design Co., like Magnolia Market at the Silos, sells merchandise online, though representatives did not respond to inquiries about the court’s decision.
Richland Mall manager Kandace Menning said she joins CBL Properties, which owns the mall, in applauding the court’s decision.
“It’s about time, isn’t it?” she said.
Menning said asking online retailers to bear the burden brick-and-mortar stores have shouldered for decades may not change the face of retail, but it will not hurt efforts to pursue tenants for the 38-year-old mall that recently welcomed a new Dick’s Sporting Goods, which also sells merchandise online.
Roberts said he believes the ruling will contribute to creating a level playing field in the marketplace, which requires heavily invested brick-and-mortar retailers to collect sales taxes on purchases at the register.
“Retailers have been waiting for this day for more than two decades,” National Retail Federation President Matthew Shay wrote in a press release on the Supreme Court ruling. “The retail industry is changing, and the Supreme Court has acted correctly in recognizing that it’s time for outdated sales tax policies to change as well. This ruling clears the way for a fair and level playing field where all retailers compete under the same sales tax rules whether they sell merchandise online, in-store or both.”
The South Dakota law the court upheld establishes a threshold of $100,000 or 200 transactions involving online sales to customers within each state before sales taxes could be levied, according to the press release.
Texas Comptroller’s Office spokesman Chris Bryan said the agency needs to analyze the court’s decision and its application to Texas. Generally speaking, it could prove beneficial to the state’s bottom line, Bryan said.
Likewise, the decision could add to sales tax rebates the state sends to taxing entities and communities including Waco, Bryan said.
Waco received a $3 million sales tax rebate earlier this month and is running $2.7 million ahead of budget projections so far this fiscal year, which started Oct. 1, city budget officer Laura Chiota said. Waco places rebates in its general fund to cover expenses such as police and fire protection.
Shoppers in Waco typically pay a sales tax of 8.25 percent on every purchase, with 6.25 cents going to the state, a half-cent going to McLennan County and 1.5 cents going to the city, according to the comptroller’s office.
Jessica Attas, who oversees governmental affairs for the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber has taken no official position on applying sales taxes to growing online commerce.
“We recognize the possibility that the Supreme Court’s decision could drive up costs to the consumer,” Attas said. “But brick-and-mortar stores long have paid taxes on their infrastructure in communities where they do business. This decision, I believe, creates a level playing field. The status quo placed local businesses at a competitive disadvantage. More and more brick-and-mortar retailers find themselves under the gun.”
Pat Farrar, a commercial real estate agent locally, said he believes the decision “would make some difference” to retailers considering expansion.
“There are a lot of reasons people might buy online, price point being one of them,” Farrar said. “So sales taxes could make a difference.”
The U.S. Census Bureau, in an online report, shows that online sales during the first quarter of 2018 totaled $1.3 billion, and that during the quarter ending March 31, online sales represented 9.5 percent of all retail sales. That compares with 6.1 percent five years earlier, 3.6 percent 10 years earlier, and 2.6 percent in December 2005, according to the Census Bureau.