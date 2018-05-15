Fans of “Fixer Upper,” the TV show that launched a thousand shiplap references, may already know homes getting the Chip-and-Joanna treatment have an average resale value of $297,488.
They may even know Joanna Gaines has corrected Chip’s speech 25 times during five seasons of airing; or that Chip has removed his clothing eight times; or that Joanna gave Chip a Jeep for his 39th birthday; or that the Gaineses have enjoyed some form of bonding with their four children during 71 percent of episodes, including baking cupcakes and visiting McLane Stadium.
Well, anyone who may have missed a broadcast or two may want to consult Porch.com, which released a report called “ ‘Fixer Upper:’ by the Numbers.” The online network, which links “homeowners with home professionals,” according to publicity material, applied its fact-finding expertise to the task.
“Saying goodbye to Chip and Joanna won’t be easy,” the report states, referencing this year’s “Fixer Upper” finale. “Since 2013, fans have watched them renovate 76 properties and build their own branding empire.”
Plugging Porch’s services, it states, “Booking Chip and Joanna for your next home improvement project might not be a reality for most families, but that doesn’t mean you won’t be able to find professionals you can trust to help you get the job done. At Porch, we’re committed to completing the job or connecting you with someone who can from our dedicated network of pros.”
Porch’s researchers took down information from every “Fixer Upper” episode appearing on HGTV. They chose to exclude three shows from their analysis: “Chip and Jo’s Favorite Houses and Never-Before-Seen Outtakes,” the 15th episode in season three that focused on creating a garden at the family home, and episodes 12 and 17 in season five that involved converting the former Elite Cafe on Waco’s traffic circle to Magnolia Table, a breakfast-and-brunch restaurant.
“Using FixerUpperMap.com, we found the addresses for some of the homes and used Zillow data to find the sale price and estimated value,” Porch’s report states.
Obviously, this was not a slapdash undertaking.
The results, one might say, were as eye-catching as watching Chip eat a bug on air, lunge through a wall on “demolition day,” toss out the first pitch at a Texas Rangers baseball game, juggle or “climb something.”
Conclusions include the observation that first impressions count, the report noting that clients chose the first home they were shown 38 percent of the time, while 37 percent chose the second home and 25 percent chose the third.
On average, “Fixer Upper” homes are worth 49.8 percent more than their purchase price when renovations are complete, according to the report. The average “all-in value,” which includes sales price plus the renovation tab, is $293,103, while the average resale value is $297,488, according to the report.
The average listing price of homes receiving the “Fixer-Upper” treatment is $188,436, and the average price paid is $178,449, or 5.3 percent less.
In five years, Chip and Joanna have transformed 47 residences in the city limits of Waco, and 37 were identified simply as “in Waco,” without a neighborhood being specified. Three homes were located in the Mountainview area, two in Castle Heights, and another six in various neighborhoods including Brook Oaks and North Waco, the summary reveals.
Another 29 homes outside Waco were targeted, including 12 in Woodway, four in McGregor and three in Crawford. The season four finale, “ ‘The Colossal Crawford Reno,’ remains one of the most emotional episodes to date and one of the most inspiring transformations in the show’s history,” the Porch report states.
It revolved around a decision by show producer Michael Matsumoto and his wife, Jessie, both from Los Angeles, to put down roots in Central Texas.
Highlights of “Fixer Upper,” as determined by Porch, include the family building the Magnolia Farms sign, moving into their farmhouse, buying and renovating the Magnolia House Bed and Breakfast, opening Magnolia Market at the Silos, and partnering with former Baylor University quarterback and Heisman Trophy-winner Robert Griffin III to renovate a home for a military veteran.
“ ‘Fixer Upper’ didn’t just help put Waco on the map for most Americans,” the Porch report states. “It transformed the city’s economy and tourism.”
Through the show, the couple has also “changed the face of interior home design forever,” the report states.
“Too cute, hilarious,” is how Carla Pendergraft, who markets the Waco Convention Center, described the Porch report.
Scrolling through the release, she laughed at references to the byplay between Chip and Joanna.
“That’s why the show is a hit. Even the re-runs are popular,” she said. “Through those and Joanna’s new show, ‘Behind the Design,’ they aren’t really leaving us. They should be around a long time.”