A new nonprofit aimed at cultivating local entrepreneurs received the nod Tuesday from McLennan County commissioners for $750,000 in incentives.
The money will go directly to support a shared office space for startups, but the overall operation is about providing those startups with support to help them flourish, said Kris Collins, senior vice president for economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce. The return on the county’s investment in the nonprofit, Startup Waco, would be the group’s support for a culture of entrepreneurs in the Greater Waco area, Collins said.
The $750,000 would come from the Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp., which is funded half by the county and half by the city. Startup Waco received city of Waco approval in February, Collins said.
Collins said if the community does not invest in new business opportunities for the future, Greater Waco will fall behind at some point. She said there was a 33 percent increase in new business starts between 2016 and last year. Only 20 percent are expected to survive past two years because of a lack of resources, she said. That survival rate would likely increase to 30 percent or 40 percent with the help of Startup Waco, Collins said.
Commissioners approved the group’s request in a 3-1 vote, with Precinct 1 Commissioner Kelly Snell opposing the motion. Commissioner Lester Gibson was not at the meeting.
Snell re-emphasized his opposition to funding a nonprofit he said would be in direct competition with other area organizations.
Startup Waco will launch a co-working space called Hustle in space leased at the Woolworth Suites building. Collins said the economic development incentives will go to renovate the space, not operating costs.
Several people spoke in support of the venture before commissioners’ vote, including one businessman who could be considered a competitor.
Marshall Stewman, a developer involved in Waco Work, said his group is making $500,000 in improvements to their building at Sixth Street and Columbus Avenue that will also serve as a co-working space. Waco Work will target Baylor University students, other entrepreneurs and small companies with three to four employees. There may be a slight overlap between Waco Work and Startup Waco, but the services the new nonprofit will offer related to mentoring businesses and setting up capital investment is something his company will not do, Stewman said.
“There’s a huge need for that,” he said.
Two people also spoke against Startup Waco’s request.
Waco business owners Kathy and Mark Burrow said their tax dollars should not fund the nonprofit.
“As an entrepreneurial business owner, the use of county funds is an unfair disadvantage for business owners who started their business without assistance,” Kathy Burrow said.
Startup Waco will report its economic assessment of its impact annually, Collins said.