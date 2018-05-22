A Central Texas family is jumping into Waco’s burgeoning brew scene, announcing plans to establish Southern Roots Brewery in a leased building near Eighth Street and Washington Avenue.
David Evans, a partner in the venture, said his family will offer craft beer and pizza in the low-slung downtown building, which will feature rooftop dining. The family, which owns several car repair shops and a workout facility in Bell County, will invest about $500,000 in the site, he said.
Evans said in an email message that the family is talking with the landlord, Texas Star Properties, about possibly funding additional improvements. He said the business also will pursue Tax Increment Financing Zone incentives for public improvements.
“It’s 5,000 square feet, but with the rooftop deck, we’ll have 7,800 square feet,” said Evans, of Harker Heights, speaking by phone. “We will be installing most of the brewing equipment ourselves, with help from various plumbers, electricians and others. It will be a three-vessel brewhouse, with multiple seven-barrel fermenters and brite tanks” to hold the beer after fermentation.
In brewing parlance, a beer barrel holds 31 gallons.
Evans, 29, said he “ran off and joined the Army” at age 18 and later attended Texas State University in San Marcos. He and his father have been producing beer batches from personal recipes for at least five years.
“We serve it when someone in the family gets married, and it has gone over very well,” said Evans with a laugh. “We must be doing something right.”
Now the Evans clan will take their product public, hoping to complement the growing number of breweries and brewpubs opening or announcing plans to operate locally.
Those include Bare Arms Brewing near Waco’s traffic circle and Brotherwell Brewing on Bridge Street in East Waco. Brotherwell plans a grand opening this weekend, though it already provides craft beers to local restaurants and drinking establishments, part-owner David Stoneking said.
Meanwhile, Brett Stewart, of Houston, has signed a lease at 806 Austin Ave., next to the Hey Sugar candy store, where he will operate Waco Ale Co., according to real estate agent Hunter Harrell, who brokered the deal.
And Realtor Gregg Glime confirmed Monday he continues negotiations with investors from the Czech Republic who envision a brewpub and dining establishment serving authentic Czech dishes at Eighth Street and Jackson Avenue, just two blocks from Magnolia Market at the Silos.
“The more the merrier,” Glime said. “That’s how we view the situation. We see all contributing to the synergy that will continue to fuel development. I’ve seen downtowns with brewpubs on every corner. They are becoming very popular.”
Likewise, Evans said he looks forward to working with other brewpubs to sponsor events that showcase craft beers produced locally.
“We are shooting for a more upscale feeling that families can all enjoy, with food and live music, as well as niche events such as guest yoga instructors for yoga sessions,” Evans said in a news release and phone interview.
He described the building Southern Roots will occupy as “historical, built in the ’50s.” The McLennan County Appraisal District lists the construction date as 1953, the year a massive tornado destroyed much of downtown, killing 114 people.
Today, Waco’s central city is enjoying a renaissance, and Evans has noticed.
“It’s awesome, the changes we’ve noticed,” he said. “We’ve noticed a burgeoning downtown scene, and every person we talk to down there is excited and optimistic. There is an air of enthusiasm hard to describe.”
He said he expects to have eight craft beers on tap at any given time, including an India pale ale and a blonde ale.
“As a true craft brewery, our taproom will serve all of our own craft beer recipes,” he said in an email message to the Tribune-Herald. “We will have approximately four to five taps dedicated to our most popular recipes, and the other taps will be revolving, hosting seasonal and session-style brews.
“This means that we’ll always have fan favorites, as well as something new to try on every visit,” he added. “We will periodically feature ‘Guest Taps,’ when we will host a craft beer from another Texas owned and operated brewery.”
He said the menu will include pizza, Bavarian pretzels, and in-house cheese and mustard dips. “All dishes will have a recommended beer pairing,” said Evans. “That way guests can explore the gastronomy associated with craft beer and food,” he added. “Our menu is also intended to accommodate a variety of tastes, dietary needs and age groups.”
Evans’ email concluded: “We’re a family of business owners, teachers, Army veterans and automotive mechanics. Now we’ve all come together to share our love of the craft, the craft of brewing great beer.”
The Evans family, he said, operates four franchised Precision Tune Auto Care locations in the Temple-Killeen area, as well as a Snap Fitness 24-hour workout facility, and a vehicle inspection service.