Sherwin-Williams has moved into its new $39 million distribution center on Aviation Parkway, where it continues to add staffers and has seen employment increase by 50 people since construction started.
The new facility includes Galbot and Pailbot, robots who assist their human counterparts with “heavy and repetitive lifting,” Sherwin-Williams spokesman Mike Conway said.
“Galbot handles gallons of paint, while Pailbot hoists 5-gallon buckets of paint, so their names are a play on words,” Conway said.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Thursday will feature their act. Representatives of Sherwin-Williams, the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, City of Waco and the office of U.S. Rep. Bill Flores are scheduled to take part and may tour the 615,000-square-foot facility.
Having outgrown leased space on Texas Central Parkway, Sherwin-Williams announced in 2015 it would build its own distribution complex in Waco or elsewhere. McLennan County commissioners and the Waco City Council pledged $4 million in incentives from the Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp. and $1.78 million in tax breaks.
The new Waco facility ships 3 million pounds of paint daily to 700 company-branded stores in eight states. It takes 65 tractor-trailers to deliver the product, Conway said.
Based in Cleveland, Ohio, Sherwin-Williams sells brands including Valspar, HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy, Krylon, Minwax, Thompson’s Water Seal and Cabot, among others. It has 4,100 company-owned retail locations and supplies products to other retailers.
Lowe’s announced last month that it would be the only nationwide home center to carry several brands Sherwin-Williams produces and that Sherwin-Williams would become the retailer’s only nationwide paint supplier.
The company reported having 264 full-time employees in Waco when it pursued development incentives from Waco and McLennan County. Conway said Wednesday the employment level has increased to 316, and that number could rise as the new facility includes space for expansion.
“We are really always hiring, but we are specifically trying to fill 10 positions,” Conway said.
New hires will make $15.38 an hour to start.
Sherwin-Williams told local governments involved in providing incentives that staffers make an average salary of more than $45,000 per year.
Keeping the company in Waco was a priority for local officials, said Kris Collins, senior vice president for economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.
“Yes, we were competing with at least one other site, but I don’t think I can disclose its identity,” Collins said.
Payments to Sherwin-Williams for the local incentive package have started, Collins said. To get the money, the company has to pull 40 percent of its employees from the city of Waco and 80 percent from McLennan County over the next 10 years. It also must meet salary stipulations and provide health insurance.
Collins said Greater Waco serves as home to “well over 30 distribution centers,” and that supply-chain management, which includes distribution, is among the chamber’s target industries.
The chamber website states Greater Waco’s location on Interstate 35, its access to Union Pacific and BNSF railroads, and its three airports, including McGregor Executive Airport, TSTC and Waco Regional, make it attractive.
Other distribution centers of note operating locally include Caterpillar Logistics, Walmart, Tractor Supply, Army & Air Force Exchange Services, Ben E. Keith, Romark Logistics and Easy Gardener.