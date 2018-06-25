California-based Rush Cycle, which specializes in 45-minute “full-body” workouts aboard stationary bicycles, will hold a soft opening on Monday, and local franchisees Chris and Madison Goss invite the public to visit the shop at University Parks Drive and Mary Avenue for a test spin.
Across town, near the Bagby Avenue entrance to Central Texas Marketplace, another new spin room called Waco CycleBar has completed a similar promotion and now is recruiting members, Sandi Patel said.
Rush Cycle is at least the third bike-centric brand to open in Greater Waco since 2016, the other being Refine31 Cycle, 8810 Woodway Drive, a Christian-oriented exercise emporium owned by Becca McCormack.
There, according to the Refine31 website, participants shed stress and pounds while pedaling to “foot-tapping, heart-pounding” music, but also have access to resistance training, as well as health and nutrition advice.
“We’re really pumped to bring this franchise to Waco,” said Chris Goss, who also owns Elysian Cryotherapy, 1101 Richland Drive in Uptown Plaza, where people seeking pain relief or a boost of energy can immerse themselves in a chamber cooled to minus 130 to minus 150 degrees Celsius.
“Our goal is to have 200-plus members before August, and we’ve already had more than that number reach out to us,” Goss said. “We continue to work out the details of our pricing structure, and we will be offering a founding membership to remain in effect possibly for three months.”
Rush Cycle is occupying a 2,000-square-foot studio in UParks Village, a project of Shane Turner and Todd Behringer bounded by University Parks Drive, Mary Avenue, Jackson Avenue and South Second Street, near Fuzzy’s Taco. Tenants include Bicycle World and Honky Tonk Kid BBQ.
“Rush Cycle is involved in the build-out of 40 new cycling studios across the nation, and I believe ours is absolutely the nicest, considering our sound system, soundproof room and our location,” he said. “Our Keizer spin bikes are the Lamborghini of bikes. They come with a monitor that provides information about resistance, miles per hour and the power you’re generating. Plug Bluetooth into your iPhone, and you get even more details.”
Madison Goss, 24, who will operate the studio and lead classes with assistance from Kayleigh Love, graduated from Texas Tech University and is a functional health nutritionist.
“When I was pregnant, I guess about a year ago, we talked about opening a spin studio, We looked at a couple of franchises, came across Rush Cycle, liked the core values of the company and loved the owners. They are in their 30s, just starting families, so we had a lot in common with them,” Madison Goss said.
Friends Tim Suski and Corey Spangler, both from San Diego, founded Rush Cycle in 2011, according to a profile in the San Diego Business Journal.
A grand opening of Rush Cycle in Waco is scheduled Aug. 11.
McCormack, speaking by phone, said she does not view Rush Cycle as competition for Refine31. It is affirmation that her concept is sound, and that the use of stationary cycles is growing in popularity locally.
“We’re still running and thriving,” she said with a laugh. “I definitely am aware of these two new places, and I wish them all the luck in the world. I believe their arrival means my plan was in line with God’s plan.”
She said she offers as many as six classes some days, and each has an 18-to-20-person capacity. It is not unusual to have nearly 40 people attending a pair of classes being taught by different instructors simultaneously.
The new CycleBar opened in a retail center taking shape near the Emerald Cottages retirement village adjacent to Central Texas Marketplace, an area where land has been sold for construction of three hotels and a Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Waco clinic, according to Charlie Quisenberry, an agent with Edge Realty in Austin, who is marketing the site.
Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, CycleBar’s website describes the company as a “luxury boutique” that has grown to more than 100 locations, with commitments for another 400 locations. It has announced plans to expand into the Chicago, Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles and San Francisco markets.