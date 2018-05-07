Mary Lou Crane, 75, who lives in Axtell’s Beaver Lake neighborhood, opened the side door of her double-wide mobile home, instructed a pooch to stop yapping and walked onto the porch, appearing ready to vent.
“I don’t like it one bit,” said Crane of water woes plaguing the unincorporated area in eastern McLennan County. “If I’d know this was going to be happening, I wouldn’t have moved here. My daughter says, ‘We’ll get by,’ but I had other options when I sold my home in Las Vegas.”
She and hundreds of others in Beaver Lake have had no water service since last week. To take showers, prepare meals, even flush their toilets they’ve been relying upon several state agencies, McLennan County Emergency Management and the city of Waco. Staffers on Monday huddled near a site that had been seeping foul-smelling water contaminated with petroleum.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality last week advised Moore Water Supply to instruct residents not to drink or otherwise use water it supplied. With the system shut down, the state and county delivered portable restroom and shower facilities, as well as nearly 30 pallets of bottled water, to Blackjack Circle. The city of Waco, meanwhile, agreed to accept used shower water for treatment.
TCEQ spokeswoman Andrea Morrow said in an email Monday afternoon that crews are taking air samples inside homes, “as well as taking measures to stop further migration products from leaving the well site.”
She added progress is being made on linking the neighborhood served by Moore Water Supply to another water supplier in the area. Moore Water Supply owner Larry Moore identified the potential provider of relief as Elk Oak Lake Water Supply Corp., “though I will know more on Tuesday.”
“It is my understanding they are going to be doing some cleaning of lines as soon as they get an alternate water source. I’m not sure of anything beyond that,” said Moore, whose family created the Beaver Lake subdivision decades ago, and “has had very few problems with the water system for 35 years.”
“Unless something changes, I’m probably not going to be using the well again, since oil was found,” Moore said. “I was told the oil was ‘naturally occurring,’ which means it’s been there since the dinosaurs. Right now, since it has been declared an emergency response situation, they have not asked anything of me. So far, TCEQ is taking care of everything.”
Jeff Kunze, TCEQ’s emergency response coordinator, confirmed during an on-site interview plans to flush the waterlines and infrastructure of Moore Water Supply before pursuing a tie-in with Elk Oak Lake Water Supply.
“That could happen as early as tomorrow,” he said Monday.
“This could be a blessing in disguise,” said Michael Miller, 68, who has lived in Beaver Lake since 1990, “when there was almost no one here.”
He said tying the neighborhood to another water company may eliminate issues residents have had with black water that smells like crude oil.
“We’ve had water problems before, but this is something new taking place,” he said. “In January, the water began to look and smell bad, and they discovered that contaminants were entering the system through a crack in the well. That issue was resolved, for a time, but now we have this.”
He said the neighborhood, with its rural feel of grazing Angus cattle, no-trespassing signs and chicken-wire fences, is quiet and relaxing, “yet close enough to the city for convenient shopping.” The water maladies rankle the residents, he said, “but if they find a solution for those, I’ll stay here. I had been concerned about getting nothing for my property if I left.”
Sharon Kerr, another Beaver Lake resident, said she appreciates the delivery of drinking water and the availability of portable potties and showers.
“But we can’t really get any information,” she said. “All we know is that petroleum got into the water, but we don’t know how. They are taking care of us as much as they can, but speculation is rampant. The water has been bad forever. We don’t drink it because we don’t trust it. We always drink bottled water. Take a shower and the water tastes salty. This time, you could smell petroleum in the toilet. Wherever it collects, you can see the contaminants.”
Moore said he thought crews in January had solved the problem with his well, having pinpointed the leak using a camera lowered into the well shaft 1,700 feet underground. A California-based company hauled the equipment to Central Texas, as requested by Jurgensen Pump of Valley Mills.
But the procedure runs “$8,000 to $10,000 every time,” said Moore, and would not prove economically feasible over the long haul.
Crane, meanwhile, said she finds it unusual she has never received a water bill from Moore Water Supply, not that she’s necessarily complaining.
“I’m not going to pay for water that isn’t clean,” she added.
Other residents told the Tribune-Herald in January they receive bills sporadically, if at all, and tried unsuccessfully to make payments in person. Moore at the time acknowledged he was tinkering with his billing system, and that some residents likely were not receiving regular billings.
“I’ve never seen the meter checked, and I’ve gone three years without receiving a bill,” Nancy Cunningham, a mother of two living at 659 Beaver Lake Road, said by phone at the time. “I literally walked to the man’s house to get my bill, and he told me his billing system was down. I’ve heard one excuse after the other, and I’m beyond frustrated.”
Stuart Parsons, owner of Parsons Roofing and BSR Cable Park, agreed to loan the water company $30,000 to deal with repairs in January.
Moore said Monday that Parsons recently told him the debt had been forgiven, “which is just the kind of man he is, the kind of friend he is.”
Parsons could not be reached for comment Monday.
Morrow, spokeswoman for TCEQ, said she could not comment on whether Moore Water Supply faces any fines or legal action.
“More information will be provided once the investigation has been completed,” she said in an email response to questions.