They arrive unannounced and uninvited, barging into our lives and urging us not to hang up. They have an important message to convey.
Not likely.
They are called robocalls, though those on the receiving end may use other names, many unprintable. They are the alter egos of most telemarketers, robotic in tone and monotonous in message. And they are growing in number, adept at avoiding attempts to sidestep their intrusions.
“If you receive a robocall and it instructs you to punch a number to be placed on a do-not-call list, do not touch that number,” cautioned a spokesman for the Federal Trade Commission, who asked that his name not be used. “If you do, you will appear on another list.”
In other words, he said, the caller now has confirmation that a live person exists on the other end of that randomly called 10-digit string of numbers, including area code, meaning the hook has been set.
The problem is getting worse. YouMail, an Irvine, California-based company that tracks and thwarts robocalls for profit, publishes what it calls the Robocall Index Snapshot. Its tally for April shows that 3.35 billion robocalls were received nationwide last month, 6.5 percent more than in March, and 34 percent more than in April of last year, said company CEO Alex Quilici.
A total of 106 million robocalls were placed to area code 254, which includes Greater Waco, a number that equates to 14.5 calls per person affected, according to a news release from YouMail on Monday. That’s a 27 percent jump from 11.4 calls per person registered on last April’s annoyance meter.
“They seemingly have a way to get around almost anything done to restrict their access,” said Jim Roberts, a marketing professor at Baylor University, who specializes in consumer buying habits. He said users of robocalls have transitioned from landlines to smartphones without missing a beat.
“I get a lot of them, more than I should be getting, as is everybody,” said Roberts. “This is nothing but cost-cutting and cost-saving for those who make use of robocalling. They don’t have to pay benefits. The callers don’t get tired. They don’t have to be managed. It’s all dollars and cents.”
Rejection is part of the equation, said Roberts.
“They don’t have to hit a high rate of acceptance,” he said. “Even if it’s just a percent or two, they are going to make money.”
Adam Price, regional director for the Better Business Bureau, said robocalls are illegal unless a consumer provides written consent. A few exceptions exist for political candidates, charitable organizations and those that are service related. For example, a pharmacy using robocalls to inform customers that their prescriptions are ready for pick-up is not violating the law.
“Our suggestion is to quickly hang up and report it. Many times the numbers appear on caller ID,” said Price. “Some suggest you just don’t answer the phone if you don’t recognize the number. If the caller needs to speak with you, and the matter is of some urgency, he or she will leave you a message.”
Price echoed the FTC’s advice, saying, “We strongly urge you not to press any numbers. You have just confirmed that an active line has been reached, and you will be harassed even more. There are services the telephone companies can provide to block numbers, and there are apps available to do the same.”
Quilici, with YouMail, said he launched his company and blocking app about two years ago, and began tracking the problem to gauge its impact.
He took data generated by his 10 million customers and extrapolated it to area codes nationwide “to find out whether we are making a difference.”
“We have found that robocalls have increased 33 percent since last year, and we’ve noticed the emergence of trends,” he said. “Such calls have gotten really cheap, a fraction of a cent, and easier to make. There are scammers out there who can find ‘pigeons’ at great speed, and they work their scams.”
Consumers have responded, he said, by allowing more calls to roll to voicemail. Those legitimately using robocalls, such as a cable company hoping to schedule an installation appointment, get dropped into a bottomless pit of voice messages, creating a vicious cycle and additional calls.
He urged consumers to investigate unknown numbers before returning calls, possibly by using an internet search engine. He said YouMail customers are asked to report suspicious numbers to the company.
“The worst thing anyone can do is to buy anything from someone using robocalling,” said the FTC representative. “In that case you make the ‘suckers’ list, and you’re number will be circulated. Just disconnect. That’s the best thing to do.”
The YouMail Robocall Index Snapshot showed that April’s robocall volume amounted to about 1,297 robocalls placed every second or 112 million calls per day during the month, both records, Quilici said.
Residents of Atlanta, Georgia, received more robocalls than anyone. It was followed by Dallas, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Baltimore, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay and Newark, New Jersey.
The 214 area code that includes the Dallas area was the third most active recipient of robocalls during April, the report said.