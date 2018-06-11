Inspectors acting on a complaint closed Pei Wei Asian Cafe in Waco around lunchtime Monday, citing infractions that included mold inside and outside the ice machine, improperly stored shrimp and a general appearance of uncleanliness, health officials said.
"It was pretty bad, and they will remain closed until the situation is corrected," said David Litke, environmental health manager for the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, whose inspectors shuttered the restaurant located near Valley Mills and Waco drives.
Inspectors could not locate a food service manager on duty, which aggravated the situation, Litke said. He said the health district has "had issues" with Pei Wei in the past, though nothing comparable to violations observed Monday.
Pei Wei released a statement Monday addressing the closing.
"Our utmost priority is the health and safety of our guests," the release said. "We fell short of our strict standards at one of our locations, and we have taken immediate corrective action to fix those issues. We have sent additional management support to the restaurant to oversee the process and to ensure that we maintain our high standards every day."
Calls to the Waco restaurant Monday afternoon were not answered.
At lunchtime, diner Mike Lednicky had just finished his soup and was awaiting his entree when inspectors entered the establishment. He was told he could receive a refund, "but the cashier was dealing with the health department folks, and I didn't want to wait," he said in an email response to questions.
"I eat there once every couple of weeks, and hadn't noticed any issues before," he said in his message. "A couple of weeks ago there was a note on the door that said, 'We won't open until 11:45 today due to an equipment malfunction.' In light of today, that seems suspicious now."
Lednicky said Pei Wei was "pretty full" when inspectors arrived, and several tables were still cluttered with dishes, "as if they hadn't been cleaned."
Pei Wei, whose corporate parent is P.F. Chang's, operates more than 200 locations nationwide, and in recent years moved its corporate headquarters to the Dallas area. The Waco location is corporately owned.
Litke said he would not judge the chain on the performance of one site.
"What I've learned is that in today's restaurant industry, each store stands on its own," he said. "If you have good employees and a good manager, no problem. But a bad manager can do a lot of damage."
Litke said this is the second restaurant of note the health district has taken steps to close this month. The McLennan County Sheriff's Office on June 1 shuttered Vegas Buffet, where staffers were detained and arrested on human trafficking charges. At the time of the raid, multiple inspectors were inside the eatery, checking out complaints of rats scurrying across the carpet.
"We were investigating a complaint, and we did discover evidence of a rat problem," said Litke. "If the owners have any hope of reopening the restaurant, they must meet with us first to discuss procedures."
Hoppenstein Properties, which owns Westview Village, where the raid took place, has declined to comment on the status of Vegas Buffet.