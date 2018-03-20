As Chip and Joanna Gaines’ “Fixer Upper” wraps up and moves into reruns, the couple has announced they will reopen their little shop on Bosque Boulevard that predates their rise to stardom. They will sell merchandise there at a discount.
To be called Magnolia Warehouse Shop, the business at 3801 Bosque Blvd. will open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays starting this week, according to an email from spokesman Brock Murphy.
Murphy said Magnolia’s “Little Shop on Bosque” will showcase so-called “last chance” items, including overstock, discontinued and slightly damaged merchandise that usually would have been offered at Magnolia warehouse sales. He said nothing there will be available at Magnolia Market at the Silos, Sixth Street and Webster Avenue, or at magnolia.com.
Murphy said the volume of overstock and discontinued items fluctuates throughout the year, and the store’s operating schedule will change accordingly. Magnolia will announce changes via social media.
The Gaineses reportedly bought the property in 2003, and Joanna Gaines stocked it with housewares, clothing accessories and decorative items. Its success served to launch the Magnolia-branded juggernaut that now includes Magnolia Table restaurant, a hit show on cable’s HGTV, vacation rental properties, best-selling books, a magazine and a product line in Target stores.
“In that (Bosque) store, I developed and sharpened my design style and skills, grew as a business owner, and gained much-needed confidence in Magnolia Market and myself,” Joanna Gaines wrote on the Magnolia website.
The shop on Bosque Boulevard closed for a time after the Gaineses had their first two children. They are expecting their fifth. Joanna Gaines said in her post that even after the incredible success of “Fixer Upper,” “something began tugging at my heart, and I began feeling a pull toward reopening Magnolia Market.” She did just that in 2014, but the shop became inactive in 2015 as the Gaineses shifted their focus to Mangolia Market at the Silos.
Joanna Gaines went on to say on the Magnolia website that “this entire business idea was born completely out of a dream I didn’t know could ever come to life. It’s true only because a fiercely faithful, brave, and bold husband pushed me to pursue my dream that it ever came to be.”
The newly reopening shop is near the Fairgate shopping center that sprawls along Bosque Boulevard near New Road. It is anchored by longtime tenant DuBois Furniture, and other users include Harbor Freight and Game Closet.
Pat Farrar, who markets Fairgate as an agent with the Reid-Peevey Company, expressed excitement Tuesday over the Gaineses’ move.
“It definitely will generate traffic,” Farrar said. “I can remember when the Magnolia name was really taking off, you could drive by that place and people would be out front taking pictures. The church parking lot next door was full.”
He said he could not imagine tourists from around the country traveling to Waco to witness the Magnolia phenomenon and not visiting the store.
“Yeah, I probably will,” said Farrar, asked if he will mention Fairgate’s proximity to the discount shop in his promotional material.
“There is just one vacancy,” he said. “Maybe this will put us over the hump.”