Melissa Runyon manages the Hampton Inn Hillsboro, and she enjoys talking about what is happening 30 miles south in Waco and what it means to her bottom line.
Last weekend, Waco hosted a raft of events, including college basketball tournaments at Baylor University, the Texas Food Truck Showdown, Spring at the Silos and a state high school powerlifting competition.
"Yes, sir, they were," Runyon said when asked if her 70 rooms were booked solid during the festivities. "I actually had guests here who were attending two weeks of stuff. They were here during spring break. They wanted to visit the Silos, the basketball games, a bunch of events in Waco."
Carla Pendergraft, director of marketing for the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau, said she has nothing against communities between Temple and Hillsboro that see dollar signs when Waco tosses out the welcome mat, but she is growing tired of the trend.
"It does not help Waco when our hotels are 100 percent occupied because we don't get any credit for the guests we can't house," Pendergraft said. "If visitors have to travel to Hillsboro or Temple for accommodations, that's bad customer service, in my opinion. It's not a good experience."
A report she got last week shows Waco's hotel occupancy rate averaged 71.8 percent last year, the second-highest in the state, Pendergraft said.
Construction is underway on new hotels that will add about 470 rooms to the local inventory, and more are in the planning stages.
"We really need to get some of these hotels online, but what is going to bring relief in the short-term?" Pendergraft said. "We probably will see completion of half that number this year, about 230 rooms. Next year is looking better."
She said Greater Waco received an influx of almost 300 new hotel rooms the past couple of years, "but they already have been absorbed." She said a new La Quinta Del Sol going up near South Ninth Street and Interstate 35 is merely replacing the La Quinta demolished there, not adding rooms to the inventory.
Meanwhile, a multi-story, 133-room Marriott Suites by Hilton under construction on the Interstate 35 frontage road near University Parks Drive is replacing the Lexington Inn torn down last year.
Plans for two mixed-use developments on Lake Brazos each envision convention-style hotels. Three new hotels — Hyatt Place, Tru by Hilton and Residence Inn — will rise next to Central Texas Marketplace, but construction has not started. And KB Hotels, which placed Hotel Indigo in downtown Waco, has bout land near Bridge Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on which it reportedly will place two hotels.
Waco real estate agent Bland Cromwell, meanwhile, said prospects have indicated a desire to place at least two new hotels in Greater Waco, "none of which involve names that already have surfaced."
But these will not welcome guests for years, Pendergraft said.
"It takes so long to get a hotel built, staffed and up and running," she said. "To those who suggest we soon will have plenty of hotels, I say, 'Not necessarily." It takes time. Some are in the pipeline but way down the road."
Pendergraft said she worries about guests becoming disenchanted with the community "because Waco has no room at the inn."
Andy Patel, who manages Country Inn & Suites by Radisson in Temple, a 30-minute drive south of Waco on I-35, said watching his 60-room establishment fill with travelers and tourists bound for Waco has become normal.
"The week before last weekend, we were busy constantly. Thursday and Friday of that week, we were full," said Patel. "Quite a handful planned to visit Magnolia, which is not unusual, but we've seen Baylor-related traffic for years. If the football team is playing Oklahoma or another team within reasonable driving distance, that generates a lot of room use here."
Stacey Brumfield, who manages the Best Western Czech Inn in West, about 15 miles from downtown Waco, said out-of-state guests "from everywhere" crowded into her 70-room establishment last weekend. Some planned visits to Magnolia Market, others had tickets to the National Invitation Tournament or the NCAA basketball tournament games at Baylor's Ferrell Center.
"And we get a lot of people here for the kolaches," Brumfield said, mentioning a West favorite.
Guests staying outside Waco represent opportunities lost, Pendergraft said. Greater Waco needs more than 4,000 rooms of the quality visitors would find appealing, not merely to handle fun-filled weekends but to attract larger conventions and more sporting events that would generate sales tax revenue as guests visit local dining, drinking and entertainment venues.
City of Waco spokesman Larry Holze presented the city council with a rundown of attendance at local events during the two weeks of spring break, March 4-10 for Waco-area school districts and March 11-17 for much of the state. The following are highlights of his presentation:
- The Convention and Visitors Bureau reported that all available hotel rooms from Temple to Hillsboro were booked from March 15 to March 18
- The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum had 5,550 visitors, "a slight decrease from last year but still the second-best on record"
- The Waco Mammoth National Monument had 9,656 visitors, also just short of last year's two-week record attendance
- Spring break attendance at Cameron Park Zoo totaled 54,731, a 28 percent increase over spring break last year. The zoo also set a single-day attendance record with 7,070 visitors March 15, a Thursday
- The three-day Spring at the Silos event attracted an estimated 50,000 attendees, and 30,000 people visited the Silos during the three days leading up to the celebration
- Despite threatening weather, the Texas Food Truck Showdown attracted an estimated 25,000 people to downtown
- The Waco Convention Center "facilitated or hosted" five conventions and several small banquets and multi-day conferences that brought more than 4,000 people to Waco.
Ripples from the packed venues spread beyond the central city to far West Waco, where Cheryle Harden serves as operations manager for the 88-room Homewood Suites by Hilton in the Legends Crossing development.
"Yes, we were sold out over the weekend. We were sold out Monday, and we are two rooms from being sold out today," she said Tuesday. "We're getting people from everywhere, including someone with a British accent touring all the states. People call in. We have no availability, but we start calling other Hilton properties around the city."
Lalani Lodging, which owns the Homewood Suites, is placing a companion in Legends Crossing, a 111-room Hilton Garden Inn scheduled to open in May.
"That should provide some relief to the situation. We're already getting bookings, especially from Baylor alumni," Harden said.
It helps that President and CEO Kary Lalani is a graduate "who pushes Baylor events," she said.
Pendergraft said Greater Waco's hotel occupancy rate of 71.8 percent during 2017 is behind only Austin and well ahead of the statewide norm of 64.8 percent.
"In 2014, we were not looking very good," she said. "In 2015, we broke into the top three, behind only Austin and Dallas. We really began to roll in 2016, and last year we kicked out Dallas for second place."
That's good news, "and I expect it to continue," Pendergraft said.
Generating visitor-related income remains a critical component of the $34.4 million overhaul of the Extraco Events Center, where the Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo, horse and livestock shows and special events produce hotel stays and spending that generates sales taxes. The fairgrounds have a $47 million impact on the county, and a Baylor University study projects that could jump to $60 million with the project fully built out and booked.
County voters approved a 2 percent hotel and motel occupancy tax and a 5 percent rental car tax to pay for the upgrade that includes a multipurpose center, additional equine and livestock stalls and street, landscaping and lighting improvements at Bosque Boulevard and Lake Air Drive.
Runyon, at Hampton Inn Hillsboro, said she is not sure her business would crater, even if Waco could add hundreds of more rooms overnight.
"I have a lot of people come here who actually do business in Waco but don't want to deal with the hustle and bustle there," she said. "They'd rather relax, enjoy the quiet of the field behind us, the pretty house on top of a hill. They can smoke in our rooms, which you probably can't do in Waco, and then drive into Waco to conduct their business. They've been doing that for years."