To quote a phrase borrowed from industry, Waco needs to strike while the iron is hot in its pursuit of companies that make things. And if that means erecting "speculative" buildings to entice prospects, local leaders are all ears.
Vacancies have become scarce in the brimming industrial parks around Greater Waco anchored by heavyweights including Mars Wrigley Confectionery, Caterpillar, Coca-Cola and Allergan, to name a few. Idle plant space is non-existent along Texas Central Parkway and Industrial Boulevard.
A hulking, 460,000-square-foot building on Wycon Drive looks vacant, its previous user, Sherwin-Williams, occupying new local space. But real estate agent Bland Cromwell, whose sign hangs outside, said all but 50,000 square feet is filled with "spillover" material from other manufacturers.
Realtor Brad Davis said he hosted clients Wednesday needing 60,000, 20,000 and 12,000 square feet, respectively. Kris Collins, an industry recruiter for the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, has also recently met with clients.
Opportunity is knocking on Greater Waco's door, but whether it will find a place to settle in and toss out the "help-wanted" sign remains to be seen.
"I've been in the business 40-plus years, and I've never seen it this full," said Cromwell, an industrial and commercial sales specialist with Coldwell Banker Apex in Waco. "If someone called up and said, 'I need a 100,000-square-foot building,' I would have to say it doesn't exist."
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton, who considers requests to spend Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp. funds to attract industry, said local entities "need to get this resolved," referring to the space shortage.
"The window is open due to growth in our economy, locally and nationally, but you never know when it will close. We need to make hay while the sun shines," Felton said. "Spec buildings have been used in the past, with some success, and I think it's really time to look at that option for us."
Felton, who had a career in banking and retired from Wells Fargo before becoming county judge, recalled that area banks financed construction of spec buildings when inventories lagged. He said the results were encouraging.
"The notes were paid when the buildings were filled," Felton said. "Sometimes they would sit for a while. Sometimes they would make things happen."
The Waco Industrial Foundation also could play a role in creating speculative space, "considering its track record and ability to access funds," he said.
Overseen by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce and a 24-member volunteer board, the foundation assists in making land available for development typically at below-market rates. Its assets include 1,900 acres combined in the Texas Central, Robinson Business and Waco International Aviation parks, with the land having a market value of $45 million, according to information provided on the foundation's website.
It made acreage available to Sanderson Farms for construction of a poultry processing plant on U.S. Highway 84; the Legends Crossing development at I-35 and State Highway 6, anchored by the new Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center and several restaurants, including Chuy's and Saltgrass Steak House; and the Caterpillar Work Tools plant on Texas Central Parkway.
Illinois-based Caterpillar has announced it will shutter the Work Tools facility by year's end, merging local operations with those in Wamego, Kansas, and eliminating 200 positions locally. The move will make available buildings 128,000 and 74,000 square feet in size on more than 100 acres.
Cromwell said he hopes to list the complex, "and we're within a couple of weeks of going firm on that. We've been waiting for corporate to set a price."
Collins, the chamber's industry recruiter, said the Caterpillar space "already is on our radar," and she believes it will generate considerable interest.
It's not as if development has grown stale because of the space race. Allergan is spending $200 million to grow its eyecare production facility; Mars is spending $30 million for more candymaking and storage space; Coca-Cola has launched a $13 million upgrade of its juice plant near Hewitt Drive; and Polyglass USA invested $19 million to open a new manufacturing facility locally.
But keeping the ball rolling remains a priority and a challenge.
Cromwell said whether to create speculative space "is a valid question that has been tossed around the last five years." He said the approach has positives and negatives, but also represents a risk.
"Rents on industrial space are better than they once were, and we're still more competitive than Dallas or Houston," he said. "But we've also seen increases in construction costs. There is a rental rate that must be met. If they can get close to it, it's worth the gamble, but it remains a gamble."
Experience has taught him that spec buildings are not well suited to manufacturing companies, whose specifications vary significantly, Cromwell said.
Bill Clifton, who represents the Waco Industrial Foundation on the Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp. board, said the city and county may be losing prospects it never knew it had.
"So many companies have people sitting at their desks performing computer searches," Clifton said. "If they are looking for available buildings and can't find them in McLennan County, or can find only one or two, they will move on to another community on Interstate 35, where we've been told all the future growth will take place. We never know what we're missing."
He said he believes Greater Waco has been "competitively weak" in the realm of available industrial space for quite some time.
"Not that we're worse this year, but we're significantly worse than we were a decade ago," Clifton said. "I think we're suffering from not having that arrow in our quiver. I think consideration should be given to building shells that may even have a dirt floor. They would be much closer to ready for occupancy."
Curtis Cleveland, now an executive at Central Texas Iron Works, recruited industry for the Waco chamber from 1985 to 1995. He played a role in landing Allergan, the Coca-Cola juice plant, Sherwin-Williams and Colorite Plastics.
"I recall that we completed two spec buildings, both 50,000 to 100,000 square feet. They were made of tilt-up concrete, with no floor, and a user could come in with whatever partitions, insulation or floor strength they required. They absolutely attracted people to Waco for a look."
Cleveland said he does not recall the addresses or original occupants.
Clifton, who worked with Cleveland, said he jokingly accused his colleague of perpetrating bait-and-switch schemes on prospects who rejected the spec buildings but enjoyed their visits to Waco and built their own facilities.
The jobless rate in the Waco Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes McLennan and Falls counties, continues to fall, hitting 3.5 percent in May, down from 3.7 percent in May of last year. Full employment is another factor that makes attracting industry challenging, because prospects wonder if they will find an available work force, said the chamber's Collins.
But for now, officials say, the looming obstacle remains space, or lack thereof, and dealing with it has their undivided attention.