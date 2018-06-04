The old Melody Ranch honky-tonk on State Highway 77 near Waco’s traffic circle is attracting more interest from potential buyers since Chip and Joanna Gaineses’ new restaurant, Magnolia Table, opened less than half a mile away.
Listed at $1.7 million, the once-bustling dance hall that hosted the likes of George Strait, Willie Nelson, Garth Brooks and Merle Haggard in its heyday is showing its 46 years of age.
“But it still has that hardwood dance floor,” a lot of charm and now a location growing in popularity, said Bryan Jenkins, who is listing the property for Bentwood Realty.
“I’m actually in talks with people right now,” said Nick Fuentes, whose family has controlled the property since December 2000, about six months after it was shuttered by the previous ownership group. It now hosts bingo games weekdays as “Circle Bingo,” and becomes Melody Ranch on Fridays and Saturdays, when boot-scooting crowds gather to hear disc jockeys and live acts.
“We see about 1,000 people on weekends, and those I’m talking with indicate they would like to keep it as a dance hall,” Fuentes said.
He acknowledged that Magnolia Market’s arrival in February has pumped more life and traffic into the convergence of Valley Mills Drive, LaSalle Avenue, U.S. Highway 77 and Circle Road. An estimated 7,200 people now visit the restaurant weekly, according to Magnolia spokesman John Marsicano, in an email.
Fuentes said he wants to spend more time with his family and has reached a point in his life he would prefer not to have weekend obligations.
“A buyer would be getting a turn-key business,” he said. “We have 20 to 25 employees, including those working bingo, and we have handpicked bartenders. The outside of the building definitely needs some work, a paint job, but the inside creates the feel of Melody Ranch.”
The Texas Department of Transportation recently applied striping to more efficiently and safely move traffic around the circle. Meanwhile, no squabbling has been reported over the limited parking space available at Magnolia Table and its neighbors on the roundabout, Rudy’s Country Store and BBQ and the historic Health Camp burger joint.
Despite the parking crunch, Jenkins said Magnolia officials haven’t expressed interest in buying the three-acre property for parking.
Marsicano, the Magnolia spokesman, said in an email response to questions that Magnolia recently opened an 82-space parking lot at 2009 Circle Road, just beyond Rudy’s toward Interstate 35 and across the roadway from the Humane Society of Central Texas animal shelter. It also created 40 angled spaces adjacent to Circle Road, Marsicano said.
“The lot is open to the general public,” said Marsicano in his email. “We have not reserved nor marked any of the spots for ‘Magnolia Table Parking Only,’ so they are available to anyone looking for nearby parking.”
Noontime Monday revealed a traffic circle teeming with activity, as would-be diners formed lines outside Magnolia Market, the drive-thru lane at Rudy’s backed up nearly to the I-35 frontage road, and Health Camp customers relaxed in an outside dining area despite the heat and threatening skies.
“We all decided to have open parking,” said Health Camp manager Joe Moore. “It’s all on a first-come, first-served basis. Magnolia opens at 6 a.m., and we open at 11 a.m., so we thought that was the best approach.”
Moore said traffic generated by Magnolia Table is not overwhelming the space available adjacent to other nearby dining establishments.
Likewise, a man who identified himself as area manager for the Rudy’s BBQ chain but would give only his first name, said Rudy’s embraces the arrival of Magnolia Table and views the restaurant as a boon to the area.
“As others have said, we have shared parking,” he added.
Tamara Troyer, who manages the front desk at Comfort Suites, a 74-unit hotel on Waco’s traffic circle, said the property “is sold out more nights than not,” since the opening of Magnolia Table four months ago.
“We get reservations from outside Waco, outside the state, even outside the country,” said Troyer, estimating that increased room demand has allowed Comfort Suites to increase rates by an average of $20 per overnight stay.
The next phase of widening Interstate 35, as yet unfunded, will affect the traffic circle. The nearby El Chico restaurant already has closed, and a yellow earth-moving machine sits in the parking lot, poised to demolish that building.
“It will fall victim to a continuous frontage road along northbound I-35,” said TxDOT spokeswoman Jody Wheatley. “That same road will slice a corner off the parking lot of Texas Roadhouse, but the building will be spared.”