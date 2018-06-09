Local attorney Stephen Beard and his wife, Alyce, have donated $2.5 million to Baylor University to create an endowed chair in Business and Transactional Law, with Elizabeth “Beth” Miller named the first chair holder.
That’s according to a release from Baylor, which noted that Miller is a recognized authority on laws related to Texas business organizations, as well as those related to limited liability companies and partnerships.
“Steve and Alyce have truly blessed our business and transactional business program, and most importantly, our students, by their extraordinary commitment to Baylor Law,” said Brad Toben, law school dean, in a prepared statement. “The opportunity to name Professor Beth Miller to this position is so ideally appropriate. Rarely is there a legislation on business organizations, considered or passed by the Texas Legislature, that does not have Beth’s imprint on it. She is held in high esteem by her colleagues across the nation.”
Miller created Baylor Law’s “Business Law Boot Camp,” which provides training in business formation, commercial borrowing, raising capital, trademark and advertising issues, succession planning, selling a business, basic tax and accounting, contract drafting and negotiating skills.
She also is responsible for creating “The Closer,” a transactional law competition that attracts students from around the country who are given only 24 hours to prepare to negotiate an assigned deal, the release states.
Steve Beard, meanwhile, served as president of the Pakis, Giotes, Beard and Page law firm in Waco, specializing in business and construction law. Alyce Beard serves on the Baylor Alumni Network Board of Advocates.
Methodist Home
gets high marks
Methodist Children’s Home, a social-service ministry established in 1890 that serves about 6,000 people annually, has again received a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator.
That’s according to Tim Brown, president and CEO of the Waco-based operation, who issued a press release. According to Charity Navigator, only a third of rated charities achieve the four-star rating in consecutive years.
“At Methodist Children’s Home, we take seriously our mission to offer hope to children, youth and families through a nurturing, Christian community,” Brown said. “Receiving recognition from Charity Navigator for our accountability and transparency can be attributed to our steadfast commitment to excellence in all that we do for the sake of that life-changing mission.”
Failed ITT school
to share records
ITT Technical Institute, which abruptly closed locations all over Texas in 2016, including one in Waco, has agreed to make academic records available to former students as part of its bankruptcy settlement.
That announcement was made by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, whose office last year filed a federal lawsuit against the Indiana-based company’s bankruptcy trustee. Paxton sought to ensure the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board would take possession of students’ academic records, according to a news release from Paxton’s office.
These records will allow Texans who attended ITT “to obtain professional licenses, gain employment and transfer ITT credits to other institutions.”
The bankruptcy trustee reportedly took possession of more than 100,000 boxes of various documents and records located at ITT’s 137 campus locations in 39 states, including 10 sites in Texas.
According to the settlement, the trustee much provide each state with PDFs of student records. The states then will inform students of their availability.
Papillon closing
Papillon, a unique boutique specializing in European antiques, has ended its six-year run at 1025 Austin Ave. in downtown Waco.
Its Facebook page is filled with best wishes and remembrances, and an invitation to check out the Papillon building now for lease.
Proprietor was Mary Helen George.
Farmers market grant
The Downtown Farmers Market in Waco has received a $1,000 grant from Capital Farm Credit, which has launched an initiative to “strengthen rural communities across the state,” according to a news release.
“As a borrower owned cooperative, our mission is to help rural areas grow and thrive by providing these farmers and ranchers with the capital they need to make their businesses successful,” said Jay Stewart, chief lending officer for Capital Farm Credit, in a news release. “Many consumers today have little appreciation for the hard work it takes to put food on our tables.”
Capital Farm Credit awarded grants totaling $29,000 to qualifying farmers’ markets. Each recipient received a check for $1,000 and 200 reusable shopping bags, with a value of $300, the release said.
Beware fake Magnolia scam
Chip and Joanna Gaines are warning fans of “Fixer Upper,” their hit TV show on HGTV, about a scam apparently making the rounds on the internet.
In a recent online posting, they said a design-and-construction company is claiming to be affiliated with the pair. The posting does not identify the offending entity, but advises that anyone seeing such a claim on Facebook or in an email “should not engage.”
They said any information about new partnerships, projects or their personal lives will appear via “our usual official channels,” including newsletter and the Magnolia.com/blog.
Baris staying put
Meanwhile, the popular Baris Italian restaurant, with locations on Valley Mills Drive and in Bellmead, reportedly is receiving calls from people wondering if they have closed or plan to shutter their establishments.
How that rumor got started, the owners do not know. But they want to make clear they have no intention of closing either location.