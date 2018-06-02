The Cajun-themed Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar under construction in Legends Crossing has started hiring, announcing in a press release it is "seeking 200 friendly individuals for multiple positions, including cooks, servers, hosts, bartenders and bussers," when the establishment opens.
If work progresses as planned, the Louisiana-based chain will open its Waco location next month, according to the press release.
"We can't wait to assemble an awesome team here in Waco," Kevin Wren, who will serve as general manager, wrote in the press release.
Walk-On's now has 19 locations, most in Louisiana but others in Lubbock and Tyler. It plans to enter the Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and Tennessee markets, and to expand its presence in Texas, according to the press release.
During groundbreaking for the location in Waco, company officials described Walk-On's as a sports bar that welcomes families. It is near the P.F. Chang's Asian restaurant under construction near the small lake that anchors Legends Crossing, located on West Loop 340 near Interstate 35.
Mission Waco rating
Mission Waco/Mission World, a ministry founded by Jimmy and Janet Dorrell to improve the lives of the homeless, hungry and marginalized, has once again received high marks from Charity Navigator, according to a press release.
Charity Navigator gave Mission Waco/Mission World its highest four-star ranking for the third year in a row, based on scores for financial health, and transparency and accountability.
"We received our highest ranking yet, with an overall score of 98.01 percent, based on a 97.19 rating in the financial category and 100 percent rating in accountability and transparency," Jimmy Dorrell wrote in the press release.
Dorrell said 87 percent of Mission Waco's money went to programs last year. The organization maintains 16 programs and has restored 15 buildings, including the nonprofit Jubilee Food Market, World Cup Cafe, Jubilee Theatre, Meyer Center for Urban Ministries and Manna House.
Mission Waco is in the process of raising money to remodel a former liquor store at North 15th Street and Colcord Avenue into a retail and office center. Mission Waco/Mission World also offers assistance in Mexico City, Haiti and India through microloans and school sponsorship.
Boys & Girls Clubs CEO
Tiana Quick has been named the new chief executive officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas, which provides programs for youth in Waco, Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Gatesville, Lampasas, Georgetown and Falls County, according to a press release from the organization.
Quick, of Nolanville, has served as vice president of operations at the club since 2008. In her new position, she will manage the "strategic direction" of the club, which operates 27 chartered sites throughout Central Texas and provides activities for more than 12,400 youth.
She succeeds Jon Charles, who is retiring after 47 years with the organization. Her hiring came after a nationwide search from late 2017 into this year, according to the press release.
Quick traveled the world with her husband, Jeremie, a member of the U.S. Army. She directed coaching and teaching activities in a U.S. Department of Defense-sanctioned school overseas for the Army Family Advocacy Program.
East Waco hotels
Land clearing has started on a 9.6-acre tract in East Waco where at least two hotels will rise, according to Megan Henderson, executive director of City Center Waco, which promotes progress downtown.
KB Hotels, which developed the Hotel Indigo in Waco, previously announced interest in opening a 170-room Cambria Hotel near Baylor University, but KB officials have declined to comment on whether this is their target site.
"We are not ready to discuss anything as of right now," KB managing partner Meraj Bhakta said in an email response to questions.
He is ironing out details and may be able to release details in about two weeks, Bhakta said.
Waco real estate agent Brad Harrell represented Union Pacific railroad in the sale of the acreage to a hotel developer, but he has declined to name the investor. Harrell has said he believes the project "would serve as a catalyst for development" on the east side of Lake Brazos and along Elm Avenue.
Henderson previously said she is not able to name the brands but has heard of plans for a hotel "with a concept similar to Indigo," and a second hotel "that will cater to those with an interest in health and fitness."
Bobby Horner, a plans examiner at the city of Waco, said his office has not yet received site designs or engineering plans for the site.
Sears
Once again, the Sears store in Waco has dodged a bullet. Sears Holdings, the parent of Sears and Kmart, announced last week it would shutter 63 more locations as it continues to trim overhead amid plunging sales.
Making the list were Texas stores in Lewisville, Fort Worth, Cedar Park, Denton and Laredo. But the Sears in Richland Mall remains safe, for now.
Mall manager Kandace Menning said Sears Holdings owns its space at the mall, which it has occupied since the mall opened in 1980.