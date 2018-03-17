Wages in Waco, once the object of ridicule, may have taken the road to recovery. One three-month period does not necessarily a trend make, but a report last week by the Bureau of Labor Statistics suggests McLennan County is moving in the right direction when it comes to pay.
Among the largest counties statewide, defined as those with 75,000 or more employees, McLennan County was one of five that saw wages increase between the third quarter of 2016 and the third quarter of 2017, according to the bureau, which revealed that weekly pay countywide rose by 0.5 percent, to $841, during that 12-month period.
That increase may appear tiny, but consider that the counties of Dallas (-1.9 percent), Harris (-1.7), Tarrant (-2.9), Bexar (-0.7), and El Paso (-1.5) all suffered slips during that same period. Those counties serve as homes to the state’s largest cities: Dallas, Houston, Fort Worth, San Antonio and El Paso, respectively.
Only Brazos County, home to Texas A&M University, Austin’s booming Travis County and Tyler’s Smith County joined McLennan County on the list of communities enjoying wage increases.
Midland County, arguably the oil-patch capital of Texas, enjoyed an 8.4 percent jump in weekly wages, to $1,283, during the 12-month period. It placed first in the state and among the nation’s 346 largest counties in percentage increase in weekly wages during the period.
McLennan County proved no slouch when compared with the 346 largest counties, placing 52nd in percentage of change, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Matthew Polk, executive director of the Prosper Waco nonprofit launched in 2015 to improve health, pay and opportunities for the local workforce, said the wage numbers are welcome but not surprising.
“Certainly any such upward trend is positive for the community as a whole,” Polk said. “But I would like to dig into the matter a little further to see if the improvement is being distributed across all sectors, all groups, and whether the good news is being shared equitably.”
Still, the figures reflect what Prosper Waco, the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce and others involved in economic development have noticed.
Initiatives to attract and retain local college graduates, including partnerships between institutions of higher learning and area employers, are producing data “indicating that median household income is increasing and the percentage of Waco residents living in poverty is decreasing,” Polk said.
“There are indications we are moving in the right direction, slowly but surely, hopefully,” Polk said. “I certainly would like to think Prosper Waco is contributing positively to our quality of life.”
Nationally, Santa Clara, California, held the top position with an average weekly wage of $2,320, followed by San Mateo, California, at $2,123, and San Francisco, California, at $1,954, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Three of the lowest-paying counties in the nation were located on the Texas-Mexico border. The lowest of the low, Cameron County, had a weekly average of $612, which was followed by Horry County, South Carolina, at $633 and the Texas counties of Hidalgo, at $649, and Webb, at $672.
IHeartMedia bankruptcy
IHeartMedia Inc., the nation’s largest radio company, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after reaching an agreement with creditors to slash by half its $20 billion debt, according to various sources, including Reuters.
The communications giant owns more than 850 stations, including eight locally: KWTX-FM 97.5, WACO-FM 100, KBGO-FM Big 95.7, KIIZ-FM 92.3, KFLX-FM 107.3 The Fox Rocks, KBRQ-FM 102.5 The Bear, KWTX-AM Newstalk 1230 and Z 95.1.
Reuters reports that 94 percent of iHeart’s stock will go to lenders in the restructuring. IHeartMedia saw its financial fortunes begin to sour in 2008, when it took out $17.9 billion in debt to buy what was then Clear Channel Communications Inc., according to Reuters.
The company traces its roots to the 1972 purchase of KEEZ-FM in San Antonio, where its headquarters are located.
Boulder Magic
A company called Boulder Designs and Boulder Magic, which specializes in making custom-crafted boulders from sand for use in commercial signs and landscaping, continues to grow under the ownership of Burch Mogavero, who relocated its headquarters from Rantoul, Illinois, to Waco.
A company press release states it has grown from 158 franchise units nationwide to 188 in less than a year.
Future franchise development will be concentrated on the West Coast and in Florida and Canada, Mogavero said in the press release.
Mogavero donated the boulder, border and landscaping for the Veterans One Stop location on LaSalle Avenue, and he built and installed the boulder-anchored sign that welcomes visitors to McGregor, according to the press release.
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Dick’s Sporting Goods is putting finishing touches on a new 40,000-square-foot-plus store in Richland Mall, with an opening planned in the spring.
But Hibbett Sports, also a mall tenant, apparently is not giving up its slice of the market without a fight. It has secured a building permit to make “alterations” to its location in the mall at Waco Drive and State Highway 6, according to the local Associated General Contractors office.
Other building permits of note issued in recent weeks include:
- SAI Hotel Group, four-story parking garage adjacent to Springhill Suyites Marriott, 115 S. Jack Kultgen Expressway, $1.5 million.
- Central Texas Printing, renovation of space for Refit Revolution fitness center, 1522 Washington Ave., $350,000.
Bleu Kreaux
Cajun Catering
On the food front, David and Tammy Guidry sent an email saying they have opened an authentic Cajun restaurant in the community of Valley Mills called Bleu Kreaux Cajun Catering. It reportedly operates at 800 Ave. C, “right across from Brookshires,” according to their message.
The couple hails from near Lake Charles, Louisiana, and said their dishes are prepared “with the freshest ingredients” to be found.
Trader Joe’s chatter
Meanwhile, on the food/rumor front, a message appeared from someone claiming to have visited a Trader Joe’s location in the Fort Worth area. He reportedly was told by a manager that the California-based chain that sells food from around the world was seriously eyeing the Waco and College Station markets.
A local real estate agent, a commercial specialist, said he has heard talk of such interest. He said Trader Joe’s rejected his overtures in the past, saying the Waco market was too small, but added it may have reconsidered.