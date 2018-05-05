Interior demolition has started on the longtime sports bar at Eighth Street and Franklin Avenue, where developer Shane Turner visualizes a culinary haven called “Union Hall,” an 18,000-square-foot space welcoming visitors to sample an array of food and beverage offerings under one roof.
Turner said the hall will give operators of food trucks “an opportunity to transition to a food hall, and give out-of-town business owners the chance to test their concepts locally.” He said he hopes to turn the space over to tenants for interior finish-out by late summer or early fall.
Turner said he has commitments from more than 15 potential users, most from Central Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area. He said his lineup does not include a national chain, though he is not necessarily opposed to offering space to a popular brand. His focus is local and regional talent.
“There will be a mix of vendors open morning until night,” he said. “That was a piece of advice offered by our consultant, Studio H2G in Michigan, that we take steps to ensure traffic is circulating throughout the day.”
Union Hall will feature users that have a “food feature” but may not fit the description of a restaurant, said Jonathan Garza, who is marketing the site for Turner’s Lucra Real Estate. He said the mix may include juice bars, coffee stands or “grab-and-go” kiosks for eating on the run. Some may offer entertainment with a food component, Garza said.
The hall will accommodate 400 diners, including patio space, and provide vendors with a walk-in cooler, prep kitchen and dishwashing capabilities. As for specific lease rates, “give me a call,” Turner said, suggesting a willingness to negotiate. The lease would cover the cost of utilities, maintenance, taxes, cleaning and marketing, Garza has told the Tribune-Herald.
Turner said he visited “every food hall in New York,” and traveled to Los Angeles and Denver, pursuing his vision for Union Hall. Input from Studio H2G included discussion of food hall design in the ancient Italian cities of Rome, Milan and Venice, he said.
He said Union Hall will have a bar, “and we are considering several bar concepts, though we have not yet chosen one.”
Parking will be available east of the Union Hall site, near where the former Waco Labor Temple has become home to Waco Running Company, all part of the Franklin Square project of Turner and businessman Todd Behringer.
“We have one retail space left, about 1,100 square feet,” Turner said of Franklin Square.
Los Cucos open
Houston-based Los Cucos Mexican Cafe has opened for business in the former Heitmiller Steakhouse building in Legends Crossing, Interstate 35 and West Loop 340.
Los Cucos has grown to more than 20 locations, serving traditional Tex-Mex fare and its own specialty dishes that include taquitos, brisket flautas and tacos plazeros. On a visit Thursday, the chicken Florentino proved tasty, as did the chicken fajitas, a crunchy beef taco, queso and warm salsa for dipping.
Several TV sets were tuned to sporting events, the Spanish music and architectural flourishes created just the right mood, and the wait staff and management were generous with their hospitality. Nice experience.
Building permits
Several building permits of note have been issued in Greater Waco, according to the local Associated General Contractors office.
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, $1.26 million, 221 Enterprise Blvd., adjacent to Walmart supercenter in Hewitt
- Taco Bell, $450,000, 9520 China Spring Road
- Walmart remodeling, $116,000, Sun Valley Boulevard
- Remodel Gut Pak Building, $46,000, 3428 Franklin Ave.
Satisfied workers
Four Texas-based companies appear on CEOWorld magazine’s Top 50 list of U.S. companies with the most satisfied workers.
The list is based on employee-submitted reviews in response to a survey of Americans working for companies with more than 1,000 employees.
United Services Automobile Association, of San Antonio, hit No. 11 on the list, while Southwest Airlines, of Dallas, came in at No. 13. The M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston ranked No. 27, and The University of North Texas in Denton ranked No. 40, according to the compilation.
The top ranking went to Michelin Group, an automotive-related company with U.S. facilities in Greenville, South Carolina, though based in France. Trader Joe’s, Google, Principal Financial Group, Costco Wholesale, Penn Medicine, NRG Energy, Wegmans Food Markets, Harvard University and Navy Federal Credit Union rounded out the top 10 in the 2018 listing.
Best for business
In yet another survey, 300 CEOs nationwide chose Texas as the best state for business in Chief Executive magazine’s 14th annual survey. The top five include Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Indiana.
The bottom five are California, New York, Illinois, New Jersey and Connecticut, in that order. The survey asked CEOs to consider factors including taxes and regulation, workforce quality and living environment.
Texas topped the list for the 14th straight year, while Florida was runner-up for the sixth consecutive year, according to the report.
“It is no accident that the nation’s top CEOs continue to rank Texas as the best state for business,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a press release. “Innovation and ingenuity are thriving in the Lone Star State, and as a result, businesses are relocating and expanding their footprint in Texas.”
Diamond Athletics
Diamond Athletics, owned by Nick and Kelli Santos, is building a new facility at 4400 N. State Highway 6 that will triple available space for competitive dance and cheer, tumbling classes, select baseball and softball, as well as private lessons in dance, cheer, tumbling, strength and conditioning, baseball and softball, according to a press release.
The new location also will feature three softball or baseball fields, one with artificial turf, as well as an indoor training facility.
This summer’s programs will be held at the current location on West Loop 340, with an opening of the new complex scheduled Sept. 1.
Manitou grant
The local Manitou plant that makes forklifts at 6401 Imperial Drive has received a $283,116 grant from the state’s Skills Development fund to train 145 staffers in fabrication, maintenance and production.
Texas State Technical College in Waco will provide instruction for the program that started in March and will continue through November, according to a TSTC press release.
“Utilizing the money is an investment in Manitou’s next generation of equipment and staff development,” Manitou plant manager Martin Simard wrote in the press release.