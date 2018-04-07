CycleBar is pedaling into Waco and will introduce itself to the market by offering two weeks of free rides starting when it opens April 19, according to a press release.
Located next to Central Texas Marketplace, at 2324 Marketplace Drive, CycleBar offers stationary bikes, plus mood lighting and music from a proprietary playlist called CycleBeats. Flat-screen TVs allow customers to monitor rider-specific performance data.
Members and visitors will have access to 50 Schwinn bikes, as well as complimentary shoe rental, towels, showers and lockers, according to the press release.
The Waco studio, part of a California-based chain of 130 locations that will grow to 310 by year's end, will be owned and operated by the husband-and-wife team of Jayesh and Sandi Patel. Jayesh Patel is a local oral surgeon, and Sandi Patel was a registered nurse before switching gears to raise three children, according to the press release.
"We're committed to offering the community concierge-level services and exhilarating experiences that go far beyond a full-body workout," Sandi Patel wrote.
The first 100 members will be offered a Founder's Package that features lifetime unlimited access for $89 a month.
Another cycle-centric exercise space is taking shape downtown, with businessman Chris Goss placing Spin Cycle in a 2,000-square-foot space near Mary Avenue and University Parks Drive. Goss serves as local franchisee for Spin Cycle, based in San Diego and will provide 40 Keizer spin bikes in his studio, which, like CycleBar, will feature music and mood lighting.
Construction continues on Spin Cycle, which will help anchor a project masterminded by Turner Behringer Development Co.
Montessori accreditation
The Waco Montessori School Toddler and Early Childhood programs have earned accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children.
To earn the honor, Waco Montessori School went through a quality-improvement process, met 10 standards applied by the association and underwent an on-site visit, according to a Waco Montessori press release.
More than 7,000 programs are accredited by the association — less than 10 percent of all child-care centers, preschools, and kindergartens, according to the press release.
Waco Montessori teaches students ages 18 months to 12 years.
Texting and driving
AAA Texas, the auto club, has launched an initiative to warn about the perils of using a cell phone while driving. It has titled the effort, "Don't Drive Intoxicated - Don't Drive Intexicated," and aims to make distracted driving more socially unacceptable, according to a press release.
The auto club compared this effort to those aimed at drunken driving in years past, which resulted in stiffer alcohol-impaired driving laws, increased enforcement and a shift in public attitudes, the press release states.
"Taking your eyes off the road for just 2 seconds doubles your chances of being involved in a crash. … Fifty-nine percent of all teen crashes involve some form of driver inattention, and 12 percent of teen crashes involve cell phone use," according to the press release.
Women of Distinction
H-E-B, the grocery chain, recognized 24 female employees from Central Texas during a Women of Distinction celebration Friday at Ridgewood Country Club.
Since the program's inception 18 years ago, H-E-B has honored more than 4,000 female partners throughout Texas. Winners are nominated by their peers and are selected based on a variety of qualities, including their dedication to customer service and positive impact on co-workers. Each winner is given a badge as a token of appreciation.
Winners from Waco included Jennifer Contreras, Connie Cotton, Sue Edwards, Violet Escamilia and Emily Martin, according to a press release.
Wigley's Paint
Wayne Wigley, president of Wigley's Paint Inc. in Woodway, was among 20 small business executives chosen to take part in the 2018 Emerging Leaders Executive Training Program class sponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration's Dallas-Fort Worth District Office.
The program is provided at no cost to participants and focuses on small businesses in the Dallas-Fort Worth and surrounding areas "that have the potential for rapid expansion and job creation," according to a press release from the Small Business Administration. The firms had to have a track record of three years in business and sales between $400,000 and $10 million to gain entrance.
Food news
News from the food front includes the opening of Luna Juice Bar at 1516 Austin Ave. A grand opening Saturday featured drawings for 1- and 3-day cleanses, a hat-and-shirt combo and a $50 gift certificate.
A building permit has been secured to place La Mexicana Meat Market at 400 Precision Drive, near the AMC Classic Galaxy 16 movie theater in the 300 block of South Valley Mills Drive.
Estimated cost of construction is $780,000.