Heisman Trophy winner and Baylor University legend Robert Griffin III will visit the new Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Richland Mall during grand-opening festivities that will run April 27-29.
Griffin reportedly will sign autographs between 2:30 and 4 p.m. April 28 for people wearing wristbands the store will distribute on a first-come, first-served basis when the store opens at 8 a.m. April 28, Dick’s reports.
Dick’s Sporting Goods, with more than 700 locations in the U.S., will occupy about 45,000 square feet in the mall, joining Dillard’s, JC Penney and Sears as anchors with their own outside entrances.
Griffin was drafted No. 2 by the Washington Redskins in 2012 but had his career derailed by a knee injury. He hurt his shoulder in 2016, after signing with the Cleveland Browns, and recently re-entered the NFL by signing a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens. During a news conference, he told the Washington Post he had not been this healthy since college.
Beer brewing
The Waco Homebrewers Club is teaming with the Craft Brewing Shop and Waco-based Bare Arms Brewing to host a beer brewing demonstration May 5 at the Bare Arms headquarters, 2515 LaSalle Ave.
Homebrewers are invited to bring their brewing rigs to the Bare Arms parking lot, according to a press release on the event. They will take part in preparing official brews sanctioned by the American Homebrewers Association, including Rocky Raccoon’s Honey Lager and Dusty Mud Dry Irish Stout, the recipes for which are available on the AHA website, according to the press release.
Homebrewers can register by emailing Kevin Yackley at brewmaster@waco.beer.
Bare Arms Brewing is Waco’s first craft brewpub, launched on Waco’s traffic circle by Keith Collier and Justin Veach in 2015.
They said they came up with the name by “literally rolling up our sleeves, baring our arms and doing something that we’re passionate about.”
Piano Gallery move
Waco Piano Gallery, formerly Kampermann Piano Center, has relocated to Midway Plaza at 8726 La Village Ave. in Waco.
Owned by Raymond and Jennifer Kampermann, the company has been selling pianos and offering piano tuning, repair, moving services and piano sales since 2003, according to a company press release.
Waco Piano Gallery has added a piano practice service for students who do not have access to an acoustic piano. For an hourly fee, students can practice in a quiet room at the gallery using a Hailun piano.
Eden’s Flower Truck
Eden Garrett, 21, who will graduate in May from Drury University in Springfield, Missouri, has her sights set on moving to Waco and opening Eden’s Flower Truck, which she described as a mobile flower boutique.
She now operates a flower truck in Springfield, but said she likes Waco’s atmosphere and would like to operate adjacent to Magnolia Market at the Silos, Sixth Street and Webster Avenue.
Customers will have the opportunity to order an arrangement or create one themselves while perusing the truck’s walk-in display. Garrett will make the truck available for special events such as weddings, corporate events, birthdays and other celebrations, she wrote in a press release.
She said she hopes to open in Waco by September or October.
The Rusty Nail
A restaurant called The Rusty Nail Barn & Grill reportedly will open soon in a building at 6500 N. 19th St. in Bosqueville that has seen a handful of eating establishments come and go over the years.
For decades, the Fred Moore family served drinks, barbecue and homestyle dishes there, but closed in 1994. Later the 5,900-square-foot site became home to Miller’s Red Barn, La Fiesta Club and El Conquistador.
All eventually pulled out despite Bosqueville’s housing boom and residential growth during the past decade. Now Rusty Nail will give it a shot, according to Facebook posts.
Business expansion
Lochridge-Priest, a Waco-based company founded in 1963, is expanding and will divide its residential and commercial heating, air conditioning and plumbing services into separate entities, while increasing employment from 350 to 380 last year to more than 400, spokesman Daniel Flores said.
The residential division will carry the name LP Home Services, while the commercial unit will be titled LPI Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing. They will remain headquartered in Waco, though Lochridge-Priest now also has locations in Temple and Corsicana, and serves an area north almost to Dallas-Fort Worth and south almost to Austin, Flores said.
He said the company is about to start holding job fairs at its Temple location.
Gas prices up
High demand and international jitters over the Middle East, Syria in particular, continue to push gas prices higher, according to reports from AAA Texas and GasBuddy, which released statements Thursday.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is now the highest since July 2015, rising to $2.68 per gallon overnight, according to GasBuddy.
“The sudden surge after a week of relative calm at the pump can be blamed on oil prices surging to nearly $67 per barrel, the highest level since 2014, on fears of military action in Syria and trade conflict with China,” the press release states. “U.S. oil inventories also stand 20 percent lower than a year ago, the result of higher crude oil exports and OPEC’s agreement to cut oil production, a pledge now in its 15th month.”
Meanwhile, AAA Texas reported Thursday the statewide average for unleaded gasoline had risen 2 cents the past week, settling at $2.45, 20 cents more than the average on the same day a year earlier.
AAA Texas reported that Waco’s average stood at $2.39 on Thursday.
Business roundup
- The Target store at Bosque Boulevard and Wooded Acres Drive has added a pickup lane for customers who order merchandise at Target.com. More than 35,000 items are available for curbside delivery, including electronics, home furnishings and apparel, according to the website.
- Bankston’s Comics, Sports & Games, 1321 S. Valley Mills Drive, will take part in “Free Comic Book Day” scheduled nationwide on May 5. The public is invited to Bankston’s 17th celebration of the promotion, which could result in 5.6 million comic books being given away nationally, according to promotional material.
- The Vibe, a 9,000-square-foot marketplace on McGregor’s Main Street, will hold a grand opening April 21. Boutiques and vendors will offer fashion, home decor and gift items. Food and prizes will be available.