Pei Wei Asian Diner at Waco and Valley Mills drives has reopened after running afoul of the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, whose inspectors closed the restaurant at about noon Monday, alleging multiple violations.
The restaurant was not ready to reopen by health inspectors’ first followup visit the next day, said David Litke, the district’s environmental health manager.
“We went back Tuesday. They had begun their cleanup, but there was more to do,” Litke said. “We went back at about 2:30 Wednesday afternoon and we granted permission to resume operations. Conditions were a whole lot better than they were Monday. If our inspectors did notice any problems, they were all minor. The major issues had been addressed to our satisfaction.”
Pei Wei officially reopened for dinner Thursday.
Litke said it was his understanding Pei Wei brought in managers from outside the Waco market to oversee the cleanup and to ensure someone on the scene was overseeing food preparation at all times. Litke said inspectors who entered the store Monday could not find a supervisor filling that role.
Pei Wei, which has grown to more than 200 locations, released a statement through its corporate office, saying, “We relocated one of our best performing general managers to Waco who will oversee operations. We also added new managers to our training program who will join the Waco team.”
P.F. Chang’s, Pei Wei’s corporate parent, has started construction on a P.F. Chang’s China Bistro in Legends Crossing, West Loop 340 near Interstate 35.
In-N-Out
Last week, the California-based In-N-Out Burger chain made news by closing its more than 30 locations in Texas, including Waco’s, because of issues with its supply of buns.
After shutting down Lone Star State operations Monday and Tuesday, the chain known for its no-frills menu heavy on burgers resumed service Wednesday.
Bob Lang Jr., the chain’s executive vice president, released a statement saying there were “no food safety concerns,” but that the buns produced in Texas “did not meet the quality standards that we demand.” Several news outlets reported on the closings, including the Associated Press.
An industry newsletter called “Austin Eater” said an In-N-Out distribution center and meat commissary in Dallas ships buns to its restaurants statewide.
Unemployment
Waco’s jobless rate continues to hold steady, rising slightly to 3.5 percent in May from 3.4 percent in April but dropping from 3.7 percent in May 2017.
That is according to a report the Texas Workforce Commission released Friday. A separate release from the commission and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the local economy created about 1,400 new jobs the past year in the Waco Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Falls and McLennan counties.
Statewide, the seasonally adjusted employment rate was 4.1 percent in May, unchanged from April. The Texas economy created 34,700 new nonfarm jobs between April and May, the workforce commission reported.
Toys R Us
Toys R Us, which has filed for bankruptcy protection and is liquidating all stores in the United States, is getting serious about closing the Waco location on West Waco Drive next to CenterPoint shopping center.
A tally sheet posted outside the store Saturday proclaimed that the quitting-business sale would last another 12 days. Another sign said the price of merchandise had been slashed 50 to 70 percent and that the store also was entertaining offers on fixtures, furniture and equipment.
The clincher was the sight of Kayle Holmes, of Bruceville-Eddy, loading several quitting-business and sale signs into her vehicle parked at Toys R Us.
She said she has been hired to hold the signs while standing on a nearby corner, letting passing traffic know about the store’s plans.
“It pays $10 an hour, which makes it a pretty good side job,” Holmes said.
Business roundup
A ride around Waco revealed the following business-related developments:
- The new Raleigh restaurant in the Waco Hippodrome has opened at Eighth Street and Austin Avenue, with a menu displayed on the sidewalk outside.
- Three “la Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe” signs have been placed on the restaurant under construction in Central Texas Marketplace.
- Cyclebar, a Los Angeles-based fitness chain that offers workouts using stationery bikes, has been up and running near the Bagby Avenue entrance to Central Texas Marketplace, franchisee Sandi Patel said Saturday.
- Cabela’s, the outdoors store in Central Texas Marketplace, will have a free “catch-and-release” fishing pond available to shoppers Sunday.
- Sources have reported a Steak ‘n Shake location is bound for Waco, near Baylor University. The 80-year-old chain is known for its steakburgers and hand-dipped milkshakes, according to its website.