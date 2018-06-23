ProParks Waterpark Holdings, the new operator of Waco’s Hawaiian Falls water park, is continuing its management shakeup, according to a press release from the Florida-based company.
It has named Jody Kneupper as managing director for its five Hawaiian Falls parks, which are in The Colony, Garland, Mansfield, Roanoke and Waco. Since 1989, Knuepper’s work in the water-park industry has included leadership roles at Schlitterbahn, Raging Waters, Wet’n Wild Las Vegas, Mountain Creek Waterpark, Magic Springs Theme Park and Wild Waves in Seattle, according to the press release.
“Jody brings a wealth of experience to Hawaiian Falls,” ProParks President Curt Caffey wrote in the press release. “Most recently, Jody served as regional general manager for Premier Parks and was based at Wet’n Wild Splashtown located in Houston. He will be an integral part in leading our growth in Texas.”
Kneupper is chairman of the Waterpark Committee for the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions and is a “level one” inspector with the National Association of Amusement Ride Safety Officials, according to the press release.
He has a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Texas.
ProParks recently hired Justin Litton, 42, to lead Hawaiian Falls in Waco. He relocated to Waco from Washington, D.C., where he worked in the Six Flags chain.
Litton hit the ground running, launching a cleanup and other improvement efforts for the city-owned Hawaiian Falls complex on Lake Shore Drive.
The park has faced financial challenges as attendance dipped from 145,000 in 2012, its first year operating as Hawaiian Falls, to 92,000 last year.
Insurance award
The Waco-based Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Co. announced it received the “Highest Customer Satisfaction Among Auto Insurers in Texas,” in J.D. Power’s 2018 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.
This is the seventh consecutive year Texas Farm Bureau Insurance has received an award form J.D. Power for its performance, according to a press release.
J.D. Power gave the company an overall customer satisfaction rating of 861 out of 1,000, the fourth highest rating in the nation, according to jdpower.com.
Nationally, it’s score was beaten by Farm Bureau Insurance — Tennessee with 884, Amica Mutual with 879 and Ameriprise with 862.
‘Fixer Upper’
house for sale
A house near Lake Waco renovated during the second season of Chip and Joanna Gaineses’ “Fixer Upper” hit show on HGTV has hit the market priced at $1.15 million, according to a post on realtor.com.
Dubbed the “Faceless Bunker,” the home at 1649 Cherry Creek Drive sits on a 1.9-acre lot. It measures 4,113 square feet and has four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, according to the listing.
The home last appeared on the market in 2014 priced at $349,900.
But it has undergone a major upgrade since that price was quoted.
Crews with “Fixer Upper” removed the exterior brick and installed siding, built a new stairwell with an iron railing, installed French doors and windows, refaced the fireplace, installed bamboo flooring throughout, replaced kitchen cabinets, installed state-of-the-art appliances and built a balcony, according to information provided by realtor.com.
Gas prices
Texas drivers continue to find relief at the pumps, according to AAA Texas, the auto club, that released a report Thursday showing the statewide average price for a gallon regular unleaded dropped 4 cents, to $2.69, during the previous week.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers were paying the most on average in Midland, at $3.09, while drivers in Harlingen and Brownsville were paying the least, at $2.51.
The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.87, which is 3 cents less than Thursday the week before, according to AAA.
Gasbuddy.com was reporting Friday that Waco motorists were paying an average of $2.59, down 4 cents from a week earlier but well above the $2.04 average a year earlier.
The Flying J and Pilot travel centers on Interstate 35 were charging $2.49 per gallon for regular unleaded, the lowest in Greater Waco, GasBuddy reported.
Regal alcohol license
Alcohol soon may become available at another movie theater in Waco, this one the Regal Jewel Stadium 16 on Woodway Drive.
It is seeking a beer-and-wine license from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, according to a notice published in the Tribune-Herald.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy 16 on South Valley Mills Drive gained the right to serve mixed drinks, beer and wine shortly after becoming an AMC-branded property.
Celebrating the arrival of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” AMC is introducing a cocktail called Titosaurus, which features Tito’s vodka.