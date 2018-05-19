Texas Monthly magazine has included Waco’s Guess Family Barbecue on its 2018 list of the top 50 barbecue joints in the state.
No Waco operations made last year’s list, but Texas Monthly Barbecue Editor Daniel Vaughn hinted in January at an appreciation for the smoked meats Guess has been serving up from its trailer downtown.
Vaughn included pork spare ribs at Guess on his “Best Texas BBQ bites of 2017” list, which excluded last year’s top 50.
Owner Reid Guess is also planning to open a brick-and-mortar restaurant at Sixth Street and Columbus Avenue downtown, hopefully by late this year or early next.
Milo bathroom
John Fletcher, a longtime Waco marketing whiz who now plies his trade in Fort Worth, once told me he first visits the restroom when venturing into a restaurant he has never tried. Its condition likely will determine whether he sticks around to enjoy a meal or takes his appetite on down the road.
Like-minded visitors to the new Milo All Day restaurant at 1020 Franklin Ave. may never want to leave the powder room.
First, some might consider it co-ed. It has separate rooms but a common grooming area with floor-to-ceiling mirrors, “which means guys and girls may be washing their hands side-by-side,” said publicist April Leman.
“The feel is like walking into downtown L.A.,” said Leman, who mentioned the green wallpaper festooned with palm trees, the beat of ’80s pop music, and filament lighting. All hardware is brass “emphasizing the bold ‘Miami Vice’ feel,” said Leman, who emailed a fact sheet in response to questions.
Then there is the pink floor “covered with non-slip epoxy,” said owner and chef Corey McEntyre, who hails from Nashville, Tennessee.
“Isn’t it crazy,” said McEntyre, commenting on the scene. But he dodged a question about his investment in the bathroom alone, part of a $1 million renovation. “It was not as expensive as one might think,” he said.
The design, Leman said in her message, was inspired by proprietor Corey McEntyre’s “desire to do something both light-hearted and outrageous. He pulled from his childhood memories of family trips to Panama City, Florida. He wanted to create ‘instagrammable’ moments for his customers, allowing people to have fun, memorable interaction with the space.”
McEntyre worked with DAAD Dryden Architecture in Nashville, Tennessee, to execute his vision, but also “collaborated with many local artisans to complete the bathroom.” A personal visit to the restaurant, and the washroom, raised questions about water flowing through what appeared to be a wooden trough.
Leman said the sink was designed and created by Clint Harp, with Harp Design Co., whose handiwork frequently appeared on “Fixer Upper,” starring Chip and Joanna Gaines, and stars in his own show, “Against the Grain.”
“It has a marine grade sealant to protect the wood from water damage,” said Leman. “The sink base was designed and created by Cody Benton with Reckless Iron Works,” a metal fabricator on South Fifth Street downtown.
Mesmerizing is the lettering that appears behind those facing the sink. Viewed in a mirror, they spell out a message: “Do or do not, there is no try,” an utterance by Yoda in Star Wars’ “The Empire Strikes Back.”
View the letters directly, and they appear jumbled.
“The sign on the wall was made by John Peel at Sticker Universe. Peel also created the Milo sign hanging on the front of the building,” Leman said.
“You cannot fully understand or appreciate the space until you stand there yourself,” said Leman. “We encourage people to come and experience the bathroom when they visit Milo All Day.”
John Fletcher would be proud.
Retail construction
Several building permits of note were issued the past two weeks, according to information provided the local Associated General Contractors office.
- Mitchell Construction, remodel of 319 S. Fourth St. downtown, The Containery. Developers have announced plans to use shipping containers to create retail, restaurant and bar space in this multi-story building about two blocks from Magnolia Market at the Silos. No cost estimate given.
- Kunkel Construction, operated by developers Shane and Cody Turner, shell for retailing center called West Bay, S. J.H. Kultgen Expressway near South 10th Street, estimated cost of $275,000.
- Magnolia Market at the Silos, Sixth Street and Webster Avenue, restroom and locker room, estimated cost of $280,000.
- McDonald’s, install walls to create office space, $6,000. Part of continuing renovation of restaurant at 3733 N. 19th St.
Keeping an eye on L3
L3 Technologies, whose aircraft modification facility is the largest industrial employer in Greater Waco, has suffered several rounds of layoffs in recent years, dropping employment levels to less than 1,200. Previously operated by Raytheon, and before that, Chrysler Technologies Airborne Systems, the sprawling complex once reported a payroll of nearly 2,000 people.
Times have changed. Belt tightening in the name of “sequestration” curtailed defense budget increases during the Obama administration. The Waco plant also reportedly suffered a decline in contracts to install customized interiors in the jets of foreign dignitaries and heads of state, once its claim to fame.
New president and CEO Chris Kubasik has made it clear he wants improvement in the bottom line among companies in its portfolio. He specifically called out Waco early on, saying he has made it a priority to secure more contracts for the sprawling facility at TSTC airport.
L3 in recent months has made several moves worth noting. They may or may not impact local operations. Company officials are not saying on the record.
- L3 has signed a definitive agreement to sell its Vertex Aerospace, Crestview Aerospace and TCS units to American Industrial Partners in a $540 million deal scheduled to close this summer, pending regulatory approval, according to the L3 website and trade magazines. Like L3 in Waco, Crestview modifies aircraft and has suffered layoffs eliminating 230 positions.
- L3 spent $317 million on acqusitions in 2017, $388 million in 2016, as it stockpiles companies that can thwart cyberattacks while acquiring sensitive information for use by U.S. defense forces, a priority of U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis, according to reports in trade magazines.
- New York-based L3 predicts sales of between $9.85 billion and $10.05 billion this fiscal year, and has not ruled out spending at least another $300 million on acquisitions, according to a published report.