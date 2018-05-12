Vacant since July of last year, the Gander Mountain building at Bagby Avenue and South Valley Mills Drive apparently is attracting attention.
A colleague here at the Tribune-Herald, Cassie L. Smith, said she recently noticed several people with notebooks strolling around the 52,000-square-foot former sporting goods store. Gander Mountain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and announced it would seek to dispose of its assets.
Dan Shoevlin, an executive with the Dallas office of CBRE, a Los Angeles-based real estate firm, had been providing updates on the building’s status.
But his last email message states: “We no longer have the listing. It went back to the lender.”
A drive-by revealed CBRE signs previously displayed near the building’s front door had been removed.
Meanwhile, local real estate agent Jim Peevey said he knows “two or three” real estate professionals from Austin and Dallas have prospects interested in the building. He said he is not at liberty to identify the agents, who had called his office to inquire about prevailing commercial lease rates.
Also, Pat Farrar, an agent with The Reid Peevey Commercial Real Estate, said he has been tracking developments related to Waco’s Toys R Us store on West Waco Drive. The chain filed for bankruptcy protection and will shutter 735 stores nationwide following liquidation sales. Toys R Us holds title to its property in Waco.
“Indications are their building will be part of an auction taking place in a couple of weeks,” said Farrar, who markets nearby CenterPoint shopping center.
An industry publication, Business Insider, reported online last week that the 33,000 employees of Toys R Us will not receive severance packages because of slumping sales. CEO David Brandon is among the losers, having been scheduled to receive $2.8 million as a parting gift, the magazine reported.
WacoWork grand opening
WacoWork held its grand opening Friday, unveiling a 5,000-square-foot space at Sixth Street and Columbus Avenue for members who pay monthly fees. They will have 24-hour access to private offices, shared or dedicated desks, coffee service, beer on tap, office equipment and high-speed internet service. The monthly rate is $200 to $750, said Caroline Thornton, community manager for the venture launched by developer Marshall Stewman.
Stewman has spent $2 million to renovate a century-old building near the McLennan County Courthouse into 20,000 square feet of usable space anchored by WacoWork. Nexus Esports has opened there, and Guess Family Barbecue reportedly will open its first brick-and-mortar location.
In response to questions, Thornton emailed a fact sheet to the Tribune-Herald, updating information reported April 2.
“We have doubled in members since when we opened four weeks ago,” she wrote. “Two members have not only upgraded their tier of membership but also doubled their lease length because of the great experience.”
She added: “Our capacity is 70 to 90 people, and now sit at 20 members.”
Thornton said those securing space at WacoWork include lawyers, a payment solution company, artists, photographers, web developers, marketing strategists, small businesses, remote salespeople, “and even two start-ups.”
“Nonmembers have booked our conference rooms, our downstairs for event space rental, and our photo studio for more than 30 hours already in the four weeks we have been open,” she said. “We have had many people purchase passes to work for the day, both locals and people passing through on I-35.”
Stewman recently told the Tribune-Herald he wants WacoWork “to become a place where you truly want to go on Monday morning.”
Grand opening festivities included refreshments provided by Co-Town Crepes, Common Grounds, Bare Bucha and Pokey O’s. Guests at an evening party could enjoy live music, free appetizers and live mural painting.
Leadership Waco class
The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its next Leadership Waco class. Members will attend a kickoff workshop in August, followed by nine class sessions held on the third Tuesday of each month.
They will attend select meetings of the Waco City Council, Waco ISD school board and McLennan County Commissioners Court, attend at least one cultural event, and cooperate in at least one group service project.
Members also will visit local business and industry and will be exposed to “structured learning opportunities in an atmosphere that stimulates creative thinking,” according to a press release from the chamber.
The chamber must receive completed applications, a signed statement of commitment and a photograph or headshot no later than May 25.
To ask questions, call Rachel Martinez at 757-5633.
La Madeleine opening set
The La Madeleine restaurant under construction in Central Texas Marketplace now is scheduled to open the last week of June, according to Dan McReynolds, a Waco attorney and entrepreneur with local development rights.
La Madeleine, an upscale Dallas-based chain serving French entrees and pastries, will anchor a retail center taking shape in Central Texas Marketplace, located at Interstate 35, West Loop 340 and Bagby Avenue. McReynolds in the planning stage said he hoped to attract a second food-related user, but indicated in a phone interview last week that retail now likely will occupy the balance of the center.
Brake and Clutch Supply
Another downtown building has captured the fancy of a developer impressed by its momentum, said Jim Peevey, a local commercial agent.
He said a client has placed under contract the old Brake and Clutch Supply building on South Eighth Street, between Jackson and Webster avenues, about two blocks from Magnolia Market at the Silos.
Built in 1955, the building carried an asking price of $650,000, according to a site map and information Peevey provided the Tribune-Herald.
He said he could not yet identify the prospect interested in buying the 4,838-square-foot property spread over two buildings.
New Road food trucks
Not all food trucks are congregated downtown, at University Parks Drive and Franklin Avenue, or around Magnolia Market at the Silos.
Practically hidden is a small food court on New Road, near Bosque Boulevard and across the street from a Dairy Queen restaurant, as well as Greenlife Nursery, and next door to Galaxy Pipes and Tobacco.
It blends in with the scenery, but a recent stop revealed two covered seating areas, one enclosed with plastic, and a playground for youngsters.
One truck is labeled Bake-N-Load, and serves spuds topped with shrimp, veggies, chicken fajitas, brisket and Philly cheesesteak, according to an online posting. Another, called Falafel-N-Load, serves Middle Eastern fare.
Watch closely while driving or you will miss it.