"Fixer Upper" co-star Chip Gaines brought his talents to downtown Waco on Thursday, driving a "commemorative nail" to launch construction of Hustle, a co-working venue at 605 Austin Ave. for fledgling business owners.
Hustle, which likely will open in late summer or early fall, will offer entrepreneurs space for interaction, mentoring from successful business owners and other support.
It is a project of Start Up Waco, a new nonprofit, and has support from the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, the city of Waco and McLennan County. The city and county awarded Hustle $750,000 from the publicly funded Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp.
"This is a way to connect the dots between locals in Waco and potential business owners and community leaders that are leaving Waco in search of resources," Gaines wrote in a press release. "I really feel like there is an opportunity of a lifetime to come together and change Waco's destiny."
Start Up Waco has also launched a $1.5 million fundraising campaign to underwrite its efforts, spokesperson April Leman said.
Geyser Ice building
The historical Geyser Ice building at Ninth Street and Webster Avenue has hit the market yet again, with real estate agent Gregg Glime saying the latest owner is receiving so many inquiries about its availability that he could not resist quoting a $2.2 million asking price.
When last I visited Geyser, businessman Jon Humphries had paid $400,000 for the decades-old, hulking structure that once provided ice to clients in horse-drawn wagons. It later housed Reddy Ice, but in recent years became the property of Rydell Holdings, then Humphries' Diamante Development LLC. At the time, Humphries said he had plans for a boutique hotel, retail or restaurant space and an entertainment venue, with investors spending as much as $7.5 million on the work.
But circumstances change, Glime said. Humphries' group has acquired vacant lots around the building, and as work has progressed, he has received calls from a "handful" of prospective buyers.
Glime said they have brought up "hospitality, retail and entertainment uses," and that Diamante Development LLC is willing to listen.
"They are not having second thoughts," he said. "But if there is someone who can come up with a better plan, or operate a development there better than we can operate it, then we are willing to make the property available."
Building permit roundup
Several building permits of note were issued recently, according to the Waco office of the Associated General Contractors of America:
- Hat Creek Burgers, 103 Archway Drive in Woodway, renovations, $800,000.
- Billy Bob's Burgers, 300 S. Second St. in downtown Waco, Brazos River Partnership, $200,000, Mitchell Construction.
- Benchmark Mortgage, 5525 Speegleville Road, finish-out, $52,000.
- Fallas Automation, addition, 7000 Imperial Drive, $373,000.
- Peachwave Yogurt, 1605 Hewitt Drive, interior finish out, $150,000.
Dos Mundos Spud Shack
After a story about local food trucks moving into brick-and-mortar locations, Cyrus Evans sent an email mentioning that his business, Dos Mundos Spud Shack, has transitioned from a food truck to a permanent location at 2515 Clay Ave. in South Waco. Business is great, he said.
The shack serves spuds garnished with Tex-Mex toppings, barbecue or both. Images of the dishes on Facebook look mouthwatering.
Favorites include the Big Papi and Big Boy Spud, Evans wrote.
Tax holiday
Just in time for summer yard work, Texans this holiday weekend pay no sales tax on many water-efficient and energy-efficient products, according to the Texas Comptroller's Office.
Items exempt from sales tax include certain plants, trees, grasses and mulch, according to the office. An array of irrigation systems and equipment, both commercial and residential, also qualify. Many Energy Star rated appliances are also exempt from sales taxes for the weekend.
The Texas Comptroller's Office predicts the tax-free weekend will save Texas consumers $10.7 million.