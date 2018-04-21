Crews have gotten to work on the former Martha Jane’s Liquor Store at North 15th Street and Colcord Avenue, bent on removing a collapsing roof and a section of the 1920s-vintage structure Mission Waco bought for $150,000 almost a year ago.
“We’re halfway there,” Mission Waco founder Jimmy Dorrell wrote in a newsletter.
The Colcord Office and Retail Development planned for the building will join an area packed with other Mission Waco ventures, including the Jubilee Food Market, Jubilee Theatre, World Cup Cafe, Urban Edibles and the Urban Renewable Energy and Agriculture Project aquaponics greenhouse.
Dorrell invited the neighborhood to opine on what the former liquor store space should become and received more than 20 suggestions, including restaurant, book store, laundromat and office space for rent. Ideas continue to roll in, and he now is getting serious about preparing the place for occupancy, Dorrell wrote.
So far, he has raised $220,000 of the $440,000 needed to renovate the building. Mission Waco is offering symbolic “stock” certificates for the project at $25 per “share.” Now is when the fun starts, Dorrell said in an interview. Architectural plans will go before the City of Waco, and construction will start once the plans are approved.
“We’ll set a date and gather our friends and donors over at Martha Jane’s parking lot, take down the liquor store signs and celebrate the opportunities ahead,” Dorrell wrote in the newsletter.
A local property management firm with ties to Waco City Councilman Dillon Meek has committed to oversee operations of Colcord Office and Retail Development, Dorrell said.
The development likely will have two, three or four revenue-generating spaces when all the dust settles, he said.
Restoration 1 HQ
Restoration 1 and bluefrog Plumbing and Drain recently unveiled their new corporate headquarters at 5113 Steinbeck Bend Road. The two brands will employ about 30 staffers there.
Every six weeks, the site will host training sessions for new franchisees, bringing 10 to 20 people to Waco, according to a company press release. Restoration 1 bought bluefrog about a year ago.
The two franchises now have a combined 200 locations, with projections of growth to 300 within the next year. Employment at the headquarters likely will increase by 10 or more during that time, according to the press release.
Sometimes Spouse
Waco-based Sometimes Spouse Handyman & Household Service recently landed at No. 62 on Entrepreneur magazine’s list of the top 100 companies that have been franchising for five years or less, the magazine announced.
Entrepreneur ranks companies using data points that include costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. More information about the ranking is available at entrepreneur.com/franchises/topnew. Results also are available in the April issue of Entrepreneur magazine, according to a press release.
Other news
- RE/MAX Centex, a locally owned and operated franchise, recently was honored by qualifying for the annual Real Trends 500 survey, which ranks the performance of the top residential real estate brokerage firms in the country. Firms need to close a minimum of 500 sales or buys to qualify.
- Rocket Federal Credit Union at 905 West McGregor Drive in McGregor has announced plans for a $1.5 million expansion.
- “Raleigh” signs have gone up outside the Hippodrome Theatre being expanded at Eighth Street and Austin Avenue, with new screens and a new restaurant called the Raleigh planned. The signs pay homage to the Raleigh Hotel, a once thriving establishment downtown that fell into disrepair and became a fire hazard before being transformed into a state office building.