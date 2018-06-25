KXXV-TV, the ABC affiliate in Greater Waco, must be sold because its corporate parent, Raycom, will be acquired by Gray Television Inc. in a $3.6 billion transaction that will create the third-largest portfolio of stations and markets in the United States, according to Gray Television.
Gray Television, based in Atlanta, Georgia, already owns KWTX-TV, the CBS affiliate and local ratings leader. The status of KWTX will remain unchanged, but KXXV-TV must be spun off because the Federal Communications Commission frowns on one company owning two competing television stations in a single market for competitive reasons and to discourage monopolies.
“Because of the relative market dominance of KWTX, we can’t keep KXXV-TV,” said Hilton Howell, president and CEO of Gray Television, speaking by phone. “We already have fielded four or five calls from interested parties.”
He said Gray Television has been involved in acquisitions valued at $1.5 billion in recent years, and the buyout of Raycom fits with the media giant’s goal of expanding the resources of local stations through size and strength.
“We will continue to invest in improved facilities, new sets, graphic packages,” he said. “KWTX-TV is a state-of-the-art station, and we will work to get all of our stations to that level. As a native Wacoan and Texan, I’m proud of the fact we’re adding Amarillo, Lubbock and Wichita Falls to our Texas portfolio that includes Waco and Bryan-College Station. I’m excited about that.”
The deal, said Howell, faces regulatory approval but likely will close in the fall. He said Gray will maintain its policy of letting local station management make decisions about editorial comment and programming.
“We will have locations from Bangor, Maine, and Burlington, Vermont, to Michigan, and down to Texas. It is a coverage area that is broad, big and great. I don’t think you can dictate policy to a country that big,” he said.
A fact sheet appearing on the Raycom and Gray Television websites says the combination will include 142 full-power television stations serving 92 markets, the third-largest portfolio of stations and markets in the country.
The combined company must divest itself of nine stations, including KXXV-TV in Waco, that operate in markets served by both Raycom and Gray Television.
“Obviously, in this industry, things like this happen,” said Eric Duncan, vice president and general manager of KXXV-TV, who said he met with employees Monday to discuss the transaction. “We had no idea this was about to take place, but we understand it was always a possibility.”
He said the staff of 90 is not in jeopardy, “and this station is not going to go dark. I told our people that if we continue to work hard and do our job, we’ll do fine. We just want to be good, tell a good story, and to work hard to be more relevant to the community. That’s what broadcast stations are here for, to tell the public the truth without bias, be honest and be a community partner. We’re not perfect, but we’re getting there.”