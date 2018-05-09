Waco enjoyed a 7.9 percent increase in sales tax rebates this month, possibly because of events in March, including Spring at the Silos, the Texas Food Truck Showdown and college men’s and women’s basketball tournaments held at Baylor University’s Ferrell Center, that attracted thousands of visitors to Waco.
This week, a $3.8 million rebate from State Comptroller Glenn Hegar arrived for Waco, almost $300,000 more than the check it received in May of last year. Rebates received in May reflect sales in March that are reported to the comptroller’s office in April.
The impressive results were not limited to Central Texas, as the state sent rebates totaling $861.8 million to cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts, a 9.4 percent jump over last May.
The state does not break down sales tax revenues generated by specific locations or events, but more than 100,000 visitors attended mid-March attractions downtown and along Lake Brazos, according to Convention and Visitors Bureau officials. The spate of events filled hotels, and local bars and restaurants reported heavy traffic, including those miles from the central city.
Sales among the smaller shops at Richland Mall, West Loop 340 at Waco Drive, increased almost 5 percent during the first three months of the year, compared to the same time last year, mall manager Kandace Menning said.
“That’s nothing to sneeze at,” Menning said.
The increase does not reflect sales by mall anchors Sears, Dillard’s, JC Penney and Bealls. Nor does the increase capture business generated by the new 45,000- square-foot Dick’s Sporting Goods store since it opened about two weeks ago.
The National Retail Federation predicts that spending for Mother’s Day, this Sunday, will eclipse $23 billion, according to the federation’s website.
Gas prices
Factors that could stall retail spending include rising gasoline prices that may go higher because of tension in the wake of President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan said.
Prices at the pump could inflate 10 to 25 cents per gallon of regular unleaded in coming weeks because of international jitters among oil-producing nations related to possible disruptions in production and delivery, DeHaan said. He said prices typically increase this time of year as summer-related travel and refinery maintenance rolls into high gear.
Local taxing entities do not get rebates on petroleum sales taxes, but rising fuel prices cut into discretionary income. Consumers may shell out less for non-essential items and retail purchases when fuel prices are high, DeHaan said.
The average price locally for regular unleaded stood at $2.54 a gallon Wednesday, up 18 cents from a month earlier and 39 cents from May of last year, GasBuddy.com reported Wednesday.
Karr Ingham, an Amarillo-based economist who tracks local trends for the Tribune-Herald and First National Bank of Central Texas, said in his May report that inflation-adjusted sales were up a “respectable” 2.3 percent in March compared to the same month last year, “which in turn was up by a solid 4.4 percent compared to March of the prior year,” meaning 2016.
He analyzes sales taxes collected by Bellmead, Beverly Hills, Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview, Lorena, McGregor, Robinson, Waco, West and Woodway.
Waco places sales tax rebates in its general fund to pay for expenses related to police and fire protection and other day-to-day municipal activities, budget officer Laura Chiota said.