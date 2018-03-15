Arconic Fastening Systems & Rings, a maker of heavy-duty fasteners used on trucks and rail cars, plans a $44.8 million upgrade of its plant on Imperial Drive and is pursuing sales tax refunds from the state of Texas.
The Waco City Council has endorsed Arconic’s request to participate in the Texas Enterprise Zone program that could allow the plant to receive a $2,500 rebate for each of its 403 employees, according to information provided by Melett Harrison, the city’s director of housing and economic development.
The Governor’s Office for Economic Development and Tourism must approve the request before Arconic qualifies to receive sales tax rebates on $41.3 million in equipment and machinery upgrades, as well as $3.5 million in facility improvements, Harrison said in a phone interview.
She said the application council members approved indicates the expansion will allow Arconic to retain more than 400 positions at the Waco facility.
“They are not saying, ‘We are leaving if we don’t get these funds,’ it is simply an opportunity to take advantage of this program,” Harrison said.
Arconic has pledged to fill 35 percent of any vacancies with military veterans and the economically disadvantaged during its five-year agreement with the state, should it need to hire staffers to maintain an employment level above 400 people, Harrison said.
The plant at 8001 Imperial Drive has gone through several name changes over the years as ownership has evolved, among them Huck International and Alcoa Fastening Systems. It now belongs to New York-based Arconic, the parent of several companies doing business worldwide. They provide materials and products used in the aerospace, construction, defense, energy and transportation sectors, according to the company website.
Arconic had revenues of about $13 billion in 2017, according to its annual report, and in December appeared at No. 40 on Forbes magazine’s list of the 100 best corporate citizens in the United States.
Arconic employs about 1,550 people at five facilities in Texas that operate under the Huck brand, more than 7,000 worldwide, according to its website.
A heavy user of metal products, Arconic officials were asked to comment on President Donald Trump’s proposed 25 percent tariff on imported steel and 10 percent tariff on imported aluminum, which he says will improve the competitive position of plants in the United States. Critics of the proposed tariffs say other countries will respond by placing tariffs on goods imported from the United States, sparking a trade war that will drive up prices for U.S. consumers.
Arconic released a statement in response to the Tribune-Herald’s inquiry, saying, “The administration has just made its announcement, and it will take time for us to evaluate any potential impact on Arconic’s business. That said, we share the concerns of many others who have highlighted the potential negative impacts of a global tariff on manufacturing and jobs.”