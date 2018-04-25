Waco is set to outperform the nation as a whole in job creation and economic output over the next five years, a new report from Waco-based economist Ray Perryman predicts, but he says the growth is already pinching housing supply.
Perryman said Waco is emerging as the next great city in Texas, citing a forecast showing 11,300 net new jobs over the next five years and more than 840 home permits issued in 2022.
Perryman, president of the Waco-based economic forecasting company that bears his name and a former professor at Baylor University, predicted Waco would join Texas and the nation in enjoying short-term growth.
In the next five years, growth in real gross product will average 3.56 percent annually, resulting in a five-year increase of $2.2 billion. Real personal income will grow by 3.4 percent annually, $1.6 billion over five years; and real retail sales will increase 3.3 percent, or $600 million, Perryman predicted. Sales growth would generate additional sales tax revenue for Waco and its suburbs, while a surge in the number of people with jobs would mean more buying power concentrated in the Waco Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes McLennan and Falls counties, according to information provided by Perryman.
The newest retail additions to Waco include Dick’s Sporting Goods, which this week will open a new 45,000-square-foot store in Richland Mall; and the Cracker Barrel restaurant chain, which confirmed Tuesday it will place a new eatery next to Walmart in Hewitt. A news release said it will hire 175 full-and-part-time staffers for a November opening.
Meanwhile, the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce’s industrial update notes the recent announcement of expansion projects valued at more than $115 million involving such companies as Mars Wrigley Confectionery, Brazos Iron Works, Coca-Cola North America, Sherwin-Williams Inc. and Swan Products, a major manufacturer of lawn and garden hoses.
Housing inventory
Perryman’s report came with a caveat, however, saying that very low housing inventories “are pushing home prices upward faster than wage rates are growing, leading to affordability issues. New supplies are in the works, but more may be needed to satisfy demand.”
That assessment hits the nail on the head, said Scott Bland, a local builder and president of the Heart of Texas Builders Association.
He called new housing availability “terrible,” and said local contractors continue to struggle with a shortage of trades people.
“There is a lot of construction activity, but not as much as there could be,” said Bland. “I have crews that poured slabs for two new homes, and are poised to pour another, but we’re waiting on framers” to build and lift walls.
The supply of existing homes “is as bad as it has ever been,” said Bland.
Indeed, the Texas A&M Real Estate Center reports that Greater Waco’s housing inventory stood at 2.8 months in March, meaning it would take less than three months to exhaust the supply of homes appearing on the Multiple Listing Service at the current sales pace. Such a shortage, combined with increasing demand, pushed the median price for a home sold in March to $184,300, the highest since the center began tracking median price.
Demand for homes priced between $100,000 and $300,000 is “crazy,” and most properties hitting the market attract multiple offers, said Kathy Schroeder, who oversees residential services at Coldwell Banker Jim Stewart Realtors. She said the churn of residents moving to larger or smaller homes is creating vacancies, but they are snapped up in short order.
Most jobs created in the Waco MSA will appear in the services sector and in wholesale and retail trade, with totals estimated at 6,558 and 1,575, respectively, according to Perryman’s analysis.
Next would come government, 846; manufacturing, 814; construction, 597; finance/insurance/real estate, 490; transportation and warehousing, 294; and information, 57. The categories of agriculture, mining and utilities would create a combined 59 jobs over the next five years, Perryman said.
Those numbers and others in Perryman’s synopsis “were arrived at using our econometric model which I developed and have updated and maintained since the late 1970s,” Perryman said in an email response to questions. “It reflects the interaction of numerous global, national and state/regional factors.”
“I think the outlook for Waco is quite good at the moment,” Perryman said in that email. “We are showing the near-term outlook to be somewhat behind the state average, primarily because Austin, Dallas, and the oil patch are combining to substantially raise the average at this point.”
The statewide real gross product will grow at an average annual rate of 4.01 percent, Perryman said, while the U.S. will average 2.89 percent.
Waco’s potential
He singled out Waco for its potential.
“Obviously, the increase in tourism from the Magnolia phenomenon has been quite significant in its own right, but is also helping to stimulate some major real estate development and revitalization,” he said. “The improvements along I-35 are important, as are the major investments that the city is making in infrastructure.”
Additionally, he said, “the sprawl from Dallas and Austin has now reached the point that a location between them with notable cost advantages becomes meaningful, and the complexities of the workforce of the future can be met with a combination of Baylor University, with its ever-expanding research and technical capabilities, Texas State Technical College and McLennan Community College in a way that few cities of comparable size can match.”
Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce chairman Hal Whitaker, chief financial officer at Englander dZignPak, said Perryman’s assessment is encouraging.
“I like what he’s saying,” Whitaker said in a phone interview. “I have not yet read the report, but I know it’s an exciting time in Waco.”
From the perspective of a Waco-based company with locations in New Braunfels and Carrollton, and in Bentonville, Arkansas, Whitaker said demand remains strong for the packaging material, corrugated shipping containers and point-of-purchase displays manufactured at Englander.
“We have added several positions at each location,” he said.
Whitaker said challenges include the shortage of housing stock, and the need for additional manufacturing space in the various industrial districts.
Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said Perryman is “probably very close to being correct” in his growth assessments, based on the number of new businesses Waco is seeing.
To keep pace with growth, the city has embarked on a $300 million, 10-year initiative to address infrastructure needs, including new and improved water and sewer lines, streets and water storage facilities, Deaver said.
“This represents a significant investment, and we’re still trying to figure out how to fund street improvements,” said Deaver. “We have a ton of work in the works right now, and that’s not to mention the widening of Interstate 35 from South 12th Street north. That’s going to be very inconvenient, and we must communicate well with the contractor, TxDOT and the public.”
While some Texas communities are still recovering from Hurricane Harvey, Perryman said, “the overall economy of Texas is expanding at a solid pace.”
“Texas went through a really bad storm last year, but it’s coming back strong,” he said in his report. “Conditions are improving in the energy industry, manufacturing is expanding, and the state continues to have one of the most attractive business climates in the country.”