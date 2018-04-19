Applause
David S. Barnard, former president/CEO and current chairman of the board of National United in Gatesville, will be inducted into the Texas Bankers Hall of Fame on April 26.
The ceremony will be at the sixth annual Texas Bankers Hall of Fame Gala held at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.
Barnard was raised outside Gatesville. He received his bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics and an MBA degree in finance from Texas Tech University. Barnard also is a graduate of SMU’s Southwestern Graduate School.
He began his banking career in 1968 with the executive training program of First National Bank in Dallas. In January 1971, Barnard returned to his hometown to become assistant cashier for The National Bank of Gatesville. He rose through the ranks to become president of the bank in 1982 and CEO in 1985. He retired from day-to-day duties in 2013, but continues to serve as chairman of the board for what is now National United.
Under his leadership, the bank grew from one location in Gatesville to one of the largest independent banks in Central Texas, with six branches and 157 employees across four counties.
During his banking career, Barnard served as a two-term director for the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas as well as director of the Texas Bankers Association.
Real estate agents with Weichert, Realtors — Realty Experts were honored with 2017 Office Awards.
The agents were honored by the national franchise organization, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc., based on achieving specified production requirements in gross commission income or units earned in 2017.
Honorees are: Cody Fuller, Ambassador Club; Michelle Yglecias, Ambassador Club; Joe Reed, Executive Club; Ken Castello, sales achievement; Kim Adams, sales achievement; Kyle Eastland, sales achievement; and Sharon Wolfe, sales achievement.