Joanna Gaines' new cookbook, "Magnolia Table," has hit shelves nationwide and is selling well at the local Target and Barnes & Noble stores.
The book features 125 recipes for dishes including chicken pot pie, overnight French toast, white cheddar bisque and mac and cheese.
"It is selling well," said Dan Cunis, a manager at Target in Waco.
The Target chain also sells housewares under the Magnolia-affiliated Hearth & Hand label and offers a special edition of "Magnolia Table" that includes seven additional recipes, bonus photos and "a handwritten note from Jo," Magnolia publicist John Marsicano said in an email response to questions.
Marsicano said the cookbook is sold nationwide by retailers that include Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Fans also can find copies at Magnolia Market at the Silos, Sixth Street and Webster Avenue, and in the "take away" area at the Magnolia Table restaurant on Waco's traffic circle, Marsicano said.
Target, Barnes & Noble and Amazon all have the book listed at $17.99. A manager at the local Barnes & Noble said the cookbook has generated strong interest.
It is filled with personal stories and the makings for dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner and small plates, snacks and desserts, according to information provided by Magnolia.
Among the "personal family favorites," are peach caprese, fried chicken with sticky poppy seed jam, lemon pie and asparagus and fontina quiche.
Many of the dishes in the cookbook are on the menu at the Magnolia Table restaurant, and some with seasonal ingredients will be added to the menu throughout the year, according to promotional material on the book.
During a recent lunch in New York, Joanna Gaines showcased tasty food made from the book's recipes as hubby Chip cracked jokes and playfully teased his pregnant wife while prepping biscuits in front of guests.
The pair talked about the inspiration for the book, which was finding time to spend time together with their four children.
"I just craved those moments around the table with our family," she said. "If we weren't intentional about it, life would just really fly by really fast."
"Fixer Upper" has been one of HGTV's most successful shows, but the couple decided to call it quits after the show's fifth season, which wrapped up earlier this month.
Joanna Gaines says while she is not slowing down, she is looking forward to some downtime when her fifth child is born in a few months.
"I think once this baby comes along, I'm really hoping to find time," she said. "That's what we're really just preparing for, just this new baby coming along and cherishing that time as a family."
While "Fixer Upper" won't have any new episodes, it will air in reruns on HGTV, and wood craftsman Clint Harp is getting a spinoff on the DIY channel called "Wood Work."
Chip Gaines said the couple is close to Harp and his wife, Kelly. He hopes the couple takes time to enjoy the experience of the show.
"It feels like it started, then it was over, and you kind of look back and you notice all of these once-in-a-lifetime experiences that had happened in your wake, but it's really hard to appreciate them because it felt like they were stacked one on top of the other, then they were coming at you at the speed of light," he said. "Somehow figure out how to slow the experience down somehow and enjoy the ride."