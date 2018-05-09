Arizona-based Empereon Constar is staffing its call center on North Loop 340 in Lacy Lakeview, about a year after confirming it had signed a lease and months later than the July 2017 occupancy date it first announced.
Empereon reportedly will put 700 to 900 people to work there, some making at least $12 an hour as required by the Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp., which has joined Lacy Lakeview in providing about $150,000 in incentives, said Kris Collins, senior vice president for economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.
Empereon officials did not return calls Wednesday seeking comment. Lacy Lakeview City Manager Keith Bond said Empereon has started the hiring process, and he has noticed a growing number of vehicles in its parking lot.
General Dynamics Information Technology left the building in spring of last year, having completed its work of fielding calls from people pursuing health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.
Its departure eliminated about 840 jobs, creating a 1 percent jump in the Greater Waco jobless rate, Collins said.
General Dynamics arrived in 2013 and signed a 3 ½-year agreement to have a subsidiary, Vangent Inc., manage the facility under a $28 million government contract. In 2002, the Blue Cross & Blue Shield insurance company invested more than $10 million in the site to convert a former Kmart building at Loop 340 and Interstate 35 into a call center. Its lease expired in early 2013 and it chose to let almost 300 employees work from home, the Tribune-Herald has reported.
Local real estate agent Brad Davis negotiated the deal that brought Empereon Constar to Waco, subject to an incentive package being approved.
Collins said Empereon has kept a pledge to recruit as many former General Dynamics staffers as possible for the local center.
Karr Ingham, an Amarillo-based economist who prepares monthly reports on local economic trends, said service jobs, such as those in call centers, may not pay as much as manufacturing jobs. But they stimulate the economy.
“You can overthink things with analysis and jargon, but the bottom line is that any time you bring in jobs that didn’t exist before, that’s a good thing,” Ingham said. “What’s not to celebrate? If jobs there did not have value, they would have no applicants. My guess is they will have many.”
Bond, Lacy Lakeview’s city manager, said finding a new tenant for the 62,000-square-foot building should please area merchants.
He said employees there are likely to eat at the Cracker Barrel, KFC and other restaurants nearby, generating sales tax revenue.
“I’m sure they will purchase goods and services, office supplies, and that’s in addition to payroll,” Ingham said. “Plus, you now have a vacant building filled. It’s all good, another injection of money into the economy.”
Also Wednesday, the C3 CusomerContactChannels call center in McGregor announced it is hosting job fairs to hire 100 seasonal employees. Spokeswoman Anabelle Alarcon said C3 will pay staffers $13 an hour during the training process, then $16 an hour when they pass a licensing class.
She said C3 now employs 390 in McGregor, fielding inbound calls for an insurance-related client.