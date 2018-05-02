A new firm has taken over management of Waco’s Hawaiian Falls water park, which has struggled with attendance and missed payments to the city of Waco.
Orlando-based ProParks Management Company is the new operator of the Hawaiian Falls in Waco and four other Texas cities, taking the reins from Source Capital. ProParks owns and operates entertainment attractions in Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Waco water park will open for the season May 26.
“The addition of the Hawaiian Falls water parks confirms our commitment to building a portfolio of attractions where families can beat the heat and make memories together,” said Curt Caffey, president of ProParks Water Holdings, in a statement. “We are looking forward to further connecting these parks to the communities they were built to serve, starting with the upcoming 2018 operating season.”
The city leases the property to Arizona-based STORE Master Funding LLC and has an operating agreement that requires that company to maintain, market and improve the park at 900 Lake Shore Drive.
STORE missed its lease payments to the city in December. The city in February sent a default notice threatening to end the lease unless the firm paid the city $102,000 by April 10. The company made the payment in late March.
Hawaiian Falls expanded to Waco in 2012, taking over the publicly owned water park and investing millions of dollars in improvements and attractions. The first season attracted 145,000 people, but attendance dwindled to 92,000 last year. The park last year reported $1.5 million in income but $1.7 million in expenses.
Top city officials could not be reached for comment on the new company, but they have voiced hope that a new management company could turn around the park’s fortunes.
Hawaiian Falls also has locations in The Colony, Roanoke, Garland and Mansfield.