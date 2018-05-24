Justin Litton did not fall for Hawaiian Falls in Waco when he first saw the splashy amusement park three weeks ago.
“From the road, the slide was dirty-looking,” Litton said.
The 42-year-old longtime staffer with the Six Flags chain was hired away by Orlando-based ProParks Management, the new operator for Waco’s Hawaiian Falls, and relocated to Waco from the Washington, D.C., area.
“I’ve been here three weeks, and there was a lot to get done to bring it up to our standards. … If it didn’t get painted, it was pressure washed from head to toe,” Litton said. “Now we’re digging into the operations side of things, the paperwork and training, with the intention of providing the best product possible.
“The park needs a little more character, but we’re getting there.”
ProParks is taking over Hawaiian Falls operations in Waco and four other Texas cities.
Waco’s Hawaiian Falls is scheduled to open for the summer Saturday, though some local students have already taken a dip on school trips.
During the holiday weekend, it will honor military members and veterans by offering free admission to those showing their military ID, according to a press release. Military dependents pay $21.99, and children 2 and under pay nothing.
“Justin is a great addition to the team, and having someone with his experience level in Waco will allow us to serve our guests at a higher level,” ProParks partner Curt Caffey wrote in a press release. “As a growing market, Waco should have first-class entertainment venues, and we are committed to providing the best waterpark experience in Central Texas.”
STORE Master Funding LLC, The contractor responsible for the city-owned park, was late on a $102,000 payment to the city earlier this year, before ProParks took over operations from the previous subcontractor.
Attendance had slid to 92,000 visitors last year, from 145,000 in 2012, the park’s first year under the Hawaiian Falls name.
For now, Litton is focusing exclusively on summer operations.
“We have to be consistent with our standards,” he said. “I’ve heard rumors and seen things that were not being taken care of. I want to make sure every ride is available for use and clean throughout the summertime. We will rebuild our reputation of what to expect when you come to Hawaiian Falls. We want to create fond memories, and we’ll worry about the future in the fall.”
Hawaiian Falls spokesman David Alvey echoed those sentiments.
“Guests will notice improvements in the physical appearance of the park and also renewed focus on customer service,” he said. “We are currently working with food truck vendors to improve variety and speed of service. We are putting a fresh emphasis on special events and promotions within the park.”
For example, the park will offer discounts or special events on June 8, Best Friends Day; June 13, Birthday Bash; June 16-17, Father’s Day; June 24, Dive-in Movie; and June 30, Champions Day, Alvey said.
During a recent presentation to the Waco City Council, ProParks representatives said long-term goals include tapping into the market for tourists and visitors, targeting families and younger children, and pursuing visits from the more than 40,000 people in the Dallas-Fort Worth area who have season passes to all Hawaiian Falls properties.