H-E-B announced Wednesday it is recalling several sizes of EconoMax and Hill Country Fare ice cream and Creamy Creations sherbet after discovering pieces of broken metal in processing equipment.
The affected products were distributed to H-E-B stores in the United States and Mexico, including those in the Waco area, but no injuries have been reported, according to a press release. The metal was found during routine maintenance, according to the press release.
“All products related to this recall have been removed from store shelves,” the press release states. “H-E-B is working to have the products back on shelves as soon as possible.”
Customers may return products for a full refund. Those with questions or concerns may contact H-E-Bcustomer service at 855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Products impacted include various sizes of Hill Country Fare cookies and cream, chocolate, strawberry revel, vanilla and Neapolitan; EconoMax Neapolitan and vanilla; H-E-B Creamy Creations fruit punch sherbet, lime sherbet, orange sherbet, strawberry sherbet, orange sherbet vanilla cream swirl, rainbow sherbet and strawberry sherbet vanilla cream swirl.