Waco continues to flex its muscle as a travel destination, with hotel occupancy hitting a record high 77 percent during the first quarter and some lodging establishments charging $400 a night during busy weekends, a local tourism spokeswoman said during a news conference Thursday.
Tourism and the housing industry dominated the conversation Thursday, when business leaders met to hear a report on Greater Waco’s economy prepared by Karr Ingham, of Amarillo, whose work is funded by the First National Bank of Central Texas and the Tribune-Herald. Kris Collins, senior vice president of economic development at the Waco Chamber, presented the findings.
Hotel/motel revenue in April totaled $5.2 million, a 27.5 percent jump from the $4.1 million the same month last year. Year-to-date through April, revenues have increased more than 11.3 percent, Ingham reported.
The results contributed to a record-high Greater Waco Economic Index of 128.5 in April, up from a revised 127.5 in March, said Ingham, who uses data dating back to 2000 to provide a snapshot of local trends.
General spending remained flat for the month, but vehicle sales set a new April record, as did sales of existing homes, according to the report.
Carla Pendergraft, who markets Waco and the Convention Center, said Waco has passed perennial leaders Austin and Round Rock in hotel occupancy rates and finds itself behind only the oil-patch communities of Midland and Beaumont/Port Arthur. She said new La Quinta Del Sol and Hilton Garden Inn properties will provide relief when they open in late summer, but Waco continues to lose bookings to Temple and Hillsboro during active weekends.
The room scarcity has become so acute that local airbnb.com properties generated almost $1 million in revenue during the first quarter, as visitors pursued other options while staying in town, Pendergraft said.
“Waco is welcoming the world,” Pendergraft said.
Barefoot Ski Ranch’s new Surf Resort will attract thrill seekers globally, she said. She also expects 60,000 people to tour an exhibit titled “Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” which the Mayborn Museum will showcase June 2 through Jan. 6. Completion of the multimillion-dollar Extraco Events Center expansion will attract traffic for sporting events and livestock shows, Pendergraft said.
Pendergraft said Waco’s growing attraction to the leisure crowd is “putting the squeeze” on efforts to attract larger conventions. Some hotels would prefer to provide rooms for tourists who will pay what the market demands, rather than commit rooms to conventioneers at locked-in rates.
“We have heard some grumbling about the large crowds Waco is attracting,” she said. “We need to spread the word that a rising tide floats all boats.”
New home construction is hitting its stride, with 66 permits issued by the city of Waco in April, well above the 48 issued the same month last year. Meanwhile, 245 existing homes changed hands last month, 11.4 percent more than last April. The 809 homes sold between January and April “exceeded 800 for the first time on record,” representing a 7.3 percent year-over-year jump.
The local economy created an estimated 1,200 jobs the past year, with the “trade, transportation and utilities” category doing most of the heavy lifting by creating 600 jobs, according to Ingham’s tally. The jobless rate dipped to 3.4 percent in April, down from 3.5 percent in April 2017.
“Essentially, we are at full employment,” Collins said.
Noting the growing number of new subdivisions taking shape, some attending the meeting wondered if Greater Waco is in danger of becoming overbuilt, considering its full employment and possibly reduced demand for new homes.
Collins, however, said homebuyers are flocking to Central Texas from outside the state, and many are retirees or investors not pursuing work.
Collins also mentioned two economic development projects that will create new jobs, including Jessup Housing’s intention to repurpose the former Patriot Homes facility on West Loop 340 into a maker of mobile homes. It will create almost 240 jobs within a decade.
Also, an Indiana-based company has acquired the former Pace plant in McGregor, where it will make trailers and create 75 jobs.
“They will make $700,000 in building upgrades and pay wages of $41,000 per year on average,” said Collins, who recruits industry.
Spending on vehicles reached $57 million in April, a 37.2 percent jump from last year. Year-to-date, spending has increased almost 10 percent.
Retail spending actually dipped in April, slipping to $252 million from $255 million. Year-to-date, spending reached $1.16 billion.
“The total for the year-to-date is actually the highest ever for the first four months of the year, so the growth in real general spending activity has been steady, but the rates of growth remain quite modest thus far in 2018,” Ingham said.
Cities for which sales tax is aggregated and analyzed include Waco, Bellmead, Beverly Hills, Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview, Lorena, McGregor, Robinson, West and Woodway, according to the report.
The average price for a home sold in April reached $205,752, well above the $182,145 norm a year earlier. That news prompted a discussion of rising construction costs, with Joe Barrow, a commercial lender at First National Bank of Central Texas, saying builders tell him that material costs are “going up, up, up,” as he gestured with a stair-stepping motion.
Tariffs on wood products from Canada are among the reasons cited.
Through April, the value of homes sold locally reached $156 million, an increase of more than 10 percent from last year.
“The inflation-adjusted dollar volume of housing sales activity surged yet deeper into record territory in April, up by 22 percent for the month and over 10 percent for the year-to-date compared to last year,” Ingham wrote.