Apparently there is no place like home when it comes to pumping up the local economy. Housing sales and starts propelled the Greater Waco Economic Index into record territory last month, though a local real estate agent said the pace of properties changing hands has slowed in recent weeks.
Karr Ingham, an economic consultant who prepares a monthly report for the First National Bank of Central Texas and the Tribune-Herald, released figures showing 305 existing homes were sold locally in May, an all-time record and 14 percent more than the total from May last year. The average sales price was $199,448, a 7.4 percent increase from the norm a year earlier.
“Existing home sales continue to put up some impressive — and record — numbers through May, with the number of closed sales surpassing 1,100 for the first five months of the year for the first time ever and outpacing the total through May of a year ago by more than 10 percent,” Ingham wrote.
Meanwhile, the city of Waco in May issued 55 permits to build new homes, a record eclipsing the 53 permits issued in May 2006. Through May, 270 permits were issued, also a record and a year-over-year increase of 14 percent.
These factors caused the index to reach a raw score of 128.9 for the month, up from a revised 128.6 in April and 126.0 in May of last year.
Ingham uses data dating to the year 2000 and applies a base score of 100 when preparing the monthly snapshot of local economic trends.
Cindy Gough, an agent with Camille Johnson Realty, said during a briefing on Ingham’s report that Greater Waco remains a “seller’s” market, but she has noticed a slight increase in lag time between a home being listed and offers arriving.
Still, she said, the market has sizzled for so long that sellers have lofty expectations.
Half-joking she said, “I may get a call from a client who says, ‘My home has been on the market five days, and I haven’t received any offers.’ They think something is wrong. We’ve all ridden this wave, and it remains a crazy market, though not as crazy as it once was.”
Gough, who also serves on the board of the Waco Association of Realtors, said 40 new agents a month are securing real estate licenses locally.
Sluggish for much of 2018, retail spending went on a spree in May, increasing almost 7 percent compared to the same month a year earlier. Ingham examines sales taxes generated in Waco, Bellmead, Beverly Hills, Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview, Lorena, McGregor, Robinson, West and Woodway.
An estimated 122,300 people have jobs in the Waco Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Falls and McLennan counties. That is a 1.2 percent increase from May of last year, according to Ingham.
But that modest improvement does not tell the whole story, said Kris Collins, senior vice president for economic development with the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, who presented Ingham’s findings.
Collins said the number of people employed in McLennan County alone has increased by 3,822 the past year, an increase of 3.2 percent. That compares favorably with the 1.65 percent employment increase in a seven-county region that includes McLennan County, 2.4 percent increase statewide and a 1.1 percent increase nationwide, she said during the presentation.
Collins attributed the job growth to Waco’s improving image among prospects from around the state, including Baylor University students who once flocked to the state’s larger cities upon graduation but now find local opportunities.
Automobile spending increased a modest 1.8 percent in May year-over-year, but at $263 million for the first five months is running 8.1 percent ahead of 2017.
Ingham described general construction activity in May as “not terrible,” but he found that the value of permits to build structures including industrial plants, stadiums, stores and restaurants fell 52 percent, to $25.5 million, compared to the same month last year. For the year through May, permits for general construction are down almost 15 percent in value, Ingham said.
Considering the shortage of manufacturing and industrial space in Greater Waco, Collins said she expects those numbers to change.
Revenue generated by local hotels and motels increased 26 percent, to $6.7 million, in May, and is up more than 15 percent for the year.
Roundtable
During a roundtable discussion of Ingham’s findings held at the First National Bank of Central Texas, several business leaders offered their perspective.
Mission Waco Executive Director John Calaway said the ministry that provides assistance to the poor and marginalized has 25 local youngsters taking part in its job training program. Mission Waco pays half their hourly wage, and a local participating business pays the balance. Mission Waco, whose programs and services include World Cup Cafe, Jubilee Theatre, Jubilee Food Market, the Fair Trade Center and the Meyer Center, which offers medical services, employs 70 and has an annual budget of $3.5 million.
Jack Cook, representing Senior Care Management, which employs about 1,500 in centers around the state, said SCM recently acquired the Wesley Woods Alzheimer’s Care Center in Waco. He said growth in senior centers locally has been booming, but his research shows that the skilled-nursing centers in McLennan County have an average occupancy rate of only 51 percent.
“It’s hard to make a profit at 51 percent,” Cook said.
Mike Mosel, general manager of the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium, said the club continues to exceed membership goals.
“When we started out four years ago, we were hoping to have 1,700 to 1,800 members by this time,” Mosel said. “We hit that number more than two years ago. We’re just under 2,400.”