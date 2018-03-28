A home seller in Greater Waco still has the upper hand, with surging demand pushing the average price of a residence changing hands in February to almost $190,000, which Amarillo-based economist Karr Ingham described as “record territory” in his latest report on area economic trends.
Ingham said home sales values, revised and improved employment numbers and an almost 17 percent increase in vehicle sales pushed the Greater Waco Economic Index to a raw score of 127.4 in February, the highest since he started the index for the First National Bank of Central Texas and the Waco Tribune-Herald using data dating to 2000.
Kris Collins, senior vice president for economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, presented details of Ingham’s February report to several business leaders invited by First National.
Collins and Ingham had predicted stats on Greater Waco’s employment picture would improve when the Texas Workforce Commission conducted its annual review of jobless figures it released the previous year.
They proved correct, with Ingham revealing this week that the workforce commission updates added about 1,600 jobs to the monthly 2017 average in the Waco Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Falls and McLennan counties.
Local retailers continue to find shoppers a hard sell, with inflation-adjusted spending in February posting a modest 0.7 percent increase from the same month last year, which was down 1.8 percent compared to February of 2016, according to Ingham’s findings.
The new Dick’s Sporting Goods store scheduled to open next month at Richland Mall should become a “regional draw,” attracting customers from Central Texas and beyond, Collins said in an interview before her presentation. That could give local spending a jolt, as could news that Toys R Us continues to pursue a buyer for its better performing stores in the wake of its bankruptcy filing and announcement it would shutter all U.S. locations, she said.
“It is my understanding the Waco location performs well, is a profit-center,” Collins said of the store on West Waco Drive that has joined others nationwide in holding liquidation sales.
The sale of cars and trucks turned bullish in February, “reaching a record level by far and posting a nearly 17 percent increase compared to February of a year ago,” Ingham said in his report.
The January-February sales total of $104 million also represents an all-time high and is 8.3 percent higher than the first two months of last year.
Ingham’s report comes amid confirmation from longtime area car dealer Allen Samuels he may sell his former Alfa Romeo-Fiat building at Bagby Avenue and West Loop 340 to Hewlett Volkswagen in Georgetown.
Home construction in Greater Waco continues to impress, though it is down compared to a year ago, Ingham wrote. The city of Waco issued 53 permits in February to build new homes, the third-highest February on record, but short of last February’s 62 permits.
General construction, which includes commercial and industrial buildings and houses of worship, fetched permits valued at almost $43 million in February, a 7 percent jump from January and more than double the $17 million in February of last year, “which in turn was more than double the February total from the previous year,” according to the economic index.
During discussion of the GWEI at First National’s branch on Valley Mills Drive, several business owners discussed trends in their industries.
Chris Gerick, president and CEO of Waco-based Eagle Security Inc., said the company founded in 1987 has seen annual revenues grow from about $700,000 to $9.1 million. It has expanded to provide security service north to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and south to Marble Falls. Its almost 250 staffers put in 9,000 hours a week serving clients that include the various Magnolia-branded ventures of Chip and Joanna Gaines, Gerick said.
“We do struggle finding good people to work,” Gerick said. “Frankly, our people work terrible hours, and they must have a clean criminal record. We are not revenue generators for our clients, so our margins are small. We can’t necessarily pay what we would like to be able to pay.”
Alfred Solano, major accounts manager at Texas Document Supplies, which sells business supplies and equipment, said business is up 15 percent compared to this time last year. He said he has noticed more confidence among clients, and “willingness to make long-term investments in copiers.”
“Regardless of the political hat you wear, I don’t think you could argue with the fact the economy is improving,” Solano said.