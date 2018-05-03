If not for activity related to home sales and home construction, the March edition of the Greater Waco Economic Index would have suffered even more. It dipped slightly from a record high in February.
Inflation-adjusted spending increased 2.3 percent compared to March of last year, but employment growth remained sluggish and auto sales declined by almost 9 percent, Amarillo-based economist Karr Ingham said. Ingham prepares a monthly snapshot of local economic trends using data dating to 2000.
His work is sponsored by the Tribune-Herald and the First National Bank of Central Texas, which hosted a presentation on the March report Thursday.
In raw numbers, the index in March hit 127.4, down from 127.5 in February, but still up from 126 in March of last year, Ingham said.
Ingham reported 551 homes were sold in Greater Waco during the first quarter of the year, the second-highest total for the January-through-March time period in his history of tracking sales. The first quarter average home sale price of $187,296 was up 3 percent year-over-year, and the total dollar volume of home sales, adjusted for inflation, was up 3.4 percent.
“The Waco real estate market remains healthy and growing,” Ingham wrote in his report.
Permits to build new homes in Greater Waco totaled 65 in March, up from 56 in March last year. For the quarter, the number of permits dropped slightly, from 151 to 149.
For the first time this year, auto sales dropped, with inflation-adjusted spending on new and used motor vehicles off by 8.6 percent compared to March a year ago, which in turn was down by 8 percent from March 2016. First quarter auto spending increased by 2.2 percent, but the $153 million value of those sales set a first-quarter record, Ingham said.
Taxable spending was up 2.3 percent compared last March, Ingham reported. Not so impressive is growth in taxable spending during the 12 months through March, up 0.9 percent, Ingham said.
Still, retail spending totaled $909 million during the first quarter, a 1.8 percent increase from the first quarter of 2017. Cities for which sales tax is aggregated and analyzed include Waco, Bellmead, Beverly Hills, Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview, Lorena, McGregor, Robinson, West and Woodway.
Payroll employment in the Waco Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Falls and McLennan counties, grew by an estimated 200 positions during the 12 months through March, an increase of less than 1 percent.
Employment growth remains low, but the early 2018 estimates are being compared to 2017 employment levels that were recently revised to reflect higher employment than originally estimated, Ingham wrote.
Permits issued by the city of Waco for general construction projects, not housing related, exceeded $40 million in March for the second straight month, “and outpaced the March 2017 total by more than 24 percent,” Ingham said.
“The first quarter 2018 brought generally favorable economic conditions in Waco, with the Greater Waco metro area economy entering its seventh year of general growth and expansion,” Ingham wrote.
He wrote that he expects economic growth to continue and hopes growth rates will strengthen, “particularly in general spending and payroll employment.”
During the presentation on the report Thursday, real estate agent Gregg Glime highlighted two downtown projects and one on Highway 84.
He said two investors from the Czech Republic who own a home in Greater Waco have bought a building at Eighth Street and Jackson Avenue, where they hope to place a Czech restaurant and craft brewery. Another group had announced plans to create a mixed-use development there called Jackson Station, but that scenario has changed, Glime said.
“We have just sold that building, and the momentum keeps snowballing,” said Glime. “They are buyers, not tenants, and it took us only 20 or 30 minutes to realize how passionate they are about this project. We think it is awesome for downtown, and we’re lucky and fortunate to have them.”
Glime met with the investors on Wednesday. They are returning to the Czech Republic this week and will fly back to Texas in about two months, when they will discuss their project in more detail, he said.
“They have been over here twice in regard to this building, and I have eaten samples of the food they plan to serve, breakfast, lunch and dinner items. It is good stuff, delicious,” he said. “They will have a full-blown menu of European dishes and hope to open by the end of the year.”
Also, Glime said several “hospitality groups” have shown interest in the historical Geyser Ice Co. building at South Ninth Street and Webster Avenue. Businessman Jon Humphries bought the building last year and announced plans to refurbish the property into space for a boutique hotel, restaurant and live entertainment venue.
“We’re trying to find an operator, a group to take on the project,” Glime said. “We have some attractive offers to consider right now.”
Turning to a $15 million mixed-use project called The Outlook at Bosque Ridge, at Highway 84 and Ritchie Road, Glime said interest has been strong.
“We’re getting great traction with that,” he said. “We have a number of users signed and committed, others on the 1-yard-line.”
He declined to identify the prospects.