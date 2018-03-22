Spring fever has consumed local gas pumps, driving up prices 6 cents the past week and launching the warm-weather surge that may not evaporate until a gallon of regular unleaded fetches $2.50 locally, a GasBuddy spokesman said Thursday.
GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan said refinery maintenance and increased fuel demand conspire each spring to inflate gas prices. This year, President Donald Trump’s push for tariffs could become an aggravating factor, fueling a trade war that may impact oil supplies and prices, he said.
“That could create ripples felt at the pump,” DeHaan said.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Greater Waco hit $2.25 at mid-afternoon Thursday, up from $2.24 on Wednesday and $2.19 a week earlier, according to GasBuddy.com, which surveys dozens of local gas retailers. A year ago this month, the norm had settled at $2.03, GasBuddy.com reported.
Meanwhile, the statewide average for regular unleaded also has increased 6 cents, to $2.35 a gallon, during the past week, according to AAA Texas’ Weekend Gas Watch, which the auto club released Thursday.
“Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.54, while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.24 per gallon,” AAA spokesman Daniel Armbruster said in his report.
“Consumer gasoline demand is at the highest level on record for March, according to the Energy Information Administration’s latest report,” according to AAA’s report. “Meanwhile, gasoline inventories in the U.S. are on the decline. Offline for planned maintenance the past month, Motiva’s Port Arthur, Texas, refinery has brought a processing unit back online, which will likely contribute to an increase in inventory in coming weeks.”
Gas prices in Texas are among the lowest in the country, higher only than those in Mississippi, Alabama, South Carolina and Arkansas, according to AAA.
DeHaan said oil companies each year spend early spring performing maintenance on refineries and shifting to summer blends of gasoline that are less likely to evaporate in warm weather. He said repairs and the conversion take place in phases that may last a couple of months.
While these processes are carried out, refining capacity drops, curtailing gasoline inventors and putting upward pressure on prices, DeHaan said.
Asked about consumer complaints that oil companies use this transition as an excuse to raise prices, DeHaan said he has heard such grumbling.
He said demand determines price in the oil and gas markets, and it is true supply falls during maintenance, but oil companies have no choice but to keep their equipment in good working order “or they risk another Texas City.”
Explosions in 2005 at a British Petroleum refinery in the Texas coastal community killed 15 and injured 180 others, according to the U.S. Chemical Safety Board.
DeHaan said he expects prices in Greater Waco to continue increasing sporadically over the coming months, possibly peaking at $2.50 a gallon by Memorial Day but likely closer to $2.40 a gallon.
“Whatever the exact increase, I think it would be safe to say we are going to see the highest average prices since 2014,” DeHaan said.
The national average reported by AAA Texas on Thursday stood at $2.57, well above the statewide average of $2.35, Armbruster said.