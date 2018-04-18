Day by day, drop by drop, the price of gasoline moves upward, fueled by Middle East tensions, strong warm-weather demand and resolve by OPEC to maintain its lid on production even as the United States craves more.
In Waco, the price for regular unleaded rose another penny between Tuesday and Wednesday, ending the day averaging $2.43 per gallon across Greater Waco, according to GasBuddy.com. That is a 6-cent increase for the week and 24 cents more than local motorists were paying a month ago.
“Many will be quick to ask why this trend is happening,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick DeHaan wrote in a press release earlier this month. “Ultimately, OPEC bears much of the responsibility for cutting oil production in 2017, leaving U.S. oil inventories at far lower levels than a year ago.”
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained $1.95 during the day Wednesday, settling at $68.47 a barrel, the highest since late 2014, according to the Reuters news service. Higher oil prices typically produce larger numbers at the pump.
President Donald Trump’s decision with England and France to launch an attack on Syria may have created jitters about the possible escalation of hostilities in the region, DeHaan said in an interview. Those jitters can translate into market uncertainty and rising prices.
“But I think the situation there is a back-burner issue in terms of what is happening with gasoline prices,” DeHaan said. “First, remember we’re talking about a country, Syria, that does not produce much oil. I think the bulk of the story is OPEC’s continued curtailment of production, along with demand in the United States reaching record levels, even ahead of last summer, according to a report out Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.”
No relief from OPEC appears on the horizon, DeHaan said.
Crude oil inventories have dropped by 1.1 million barrels in the U.S. as a result of a decline of 1.3 million barrels per day in net crude imports, according to Reuters in its report Wednesday on the oil industry.
Gas price increases have a profound impact on the economy. Each 1-cent boost produces a $1 billion drag, “money being taken out of the economy that would have been spent elsewhere,” DeHaan said.
“Considering that the national average for regular unleaded has increased more than 20 cents the past month, that’s saying something,” he said.
Rising prices also have a psychological impact on consumers, who “are growing weary” of finding no relief at the pump, DeHaan said. People may choose to postpone spending on other items, “and a knee-jerk reaction is to eliminate the summer vacation,” he said.
Gasoline prices could increase another 10 to 25 cents before the spring and summer driving season draws to a close, he said.
“Usually, you can depend upon prices beginning to drop by June,” he said. “That’s much less of a certainty this year.”
The economy has hit the seventh-inning stretch in its annual run-up to peak summer prices that coincides with increased summer driving and refinery maintenance and conversion to summer gasoline blends that are less likely to evaporate, DeHaan said, using a baseball analogy.
Though the local average hovered at about $2.43 a gallon for regular unleaded Wednesday, several outlets had it priced at $2.35, according to GasBuddy.com’s list of the lowest prices in the area. They included the Sam’s Club on East Waco Drive, Murphy USA/Walmart at New Road and Franklin Avenue, Bell Mart at Bellmead Drive and LaClede Street, the Alon at Sanger Avenue and Bowden Street, and 7-Eleven at New Road and Franklin Avenue.
GasBuddy surveys more than 130 local gas outlets to arrive at its averages.