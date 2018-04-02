Tuesday night brings with it more destruction of hearts than Chip Gaines could ever do on a Demo Day and a bittersweet taste never found in a Silos Baking Co. cupcake: the last episode of “Fixer Upper.”
HGTV’s enormously popular home renovation and decoration reality show “Fixer Upper,” which made national celebrities of show personalities Chip and Joanna Gaines and put Waco on the tourist destination map, closes its fifth and final season at 8 p.m.
The last show, “Rock Star Renovation,” will show the Gaineses redoing a house, complete with music studio, for Mike and Holli Herrera, but regardless of the home or subject, it will mean tears — tears and tissues — for hundreds, if not thousands of viewing parties across the country.
Expect a planting of a magnolia tree — something the Gaineses like to do when able to on their projects — and an explanation why. Also expect some surprises. A final reveal. And more tears.
Since it went on the air in 2013, “Fixer Upper” has grown to a potent ratings draw for HGTV, drawing millions to their televisions, phones or tablets each Tuesday night. Last spring’s Season 4 conclusion drew approximately 5 million viewers, many of whom, one suspects, are now conversational about shiplap, open concept design and Demo Days.
In five years, the Waco-area couple — impulsive, comic and charming home renovator Chip and thoughtful, patient and charming home decorator Joanna — have turned their renovation and redecorating business into a Waco-centric commercial enterprise, stretching beyond the roughly 80 homes that they have renovated in the greater Waco area.
Their Magnolia Market at the Silos, a downtown Waco shop, bakery, food court and garden, has become a major state tourist attraction. Their two bed-and-breakfasts are booked throughout the year. They have two best-selling books,”The Magnolia Story” and “Capital Gaines: Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff,” and a quarterly magazine “Magnolia Journal” with a circulation topping 1 million. Joanna has a product line carried by Target.
Their social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram also number followers in the hundreds of thousands, even millions.
Even with the close of “Fixer Upper,” there’s plenty of momentum behind Magnolia and more to anticipate. The Gaineses are expecting their fifth child later this year — wait for the social media meltdown when that happens — and Joanna has a “Magnolia Table” cookbook set for release later this month.
There’s even value-added “Fixer Upper” reruns in store. Next Tuesday, “Fixer Upper: Behind the Design” makes its debut on HGTV at 7 p.m., in which Joanna goes into the behind-the-scene details of her decorating work on some Season Four and Five episodes. She’ll talk with home owners on their style preferences and show the thinking behind her paint, furniture and trim selections, and the like. Some of the 15 episodes of “Behind the Design” will feature rooms not shown before.
Expect some tears then, too. Happy ones.